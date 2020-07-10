You are the owner of this article.
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Miss'd America 2020 drag show canceled

092219_gal_missdamerica (70)

Miss'D America 2019 Adriana Trenta lip syncs to Mariah Carey's "Hero" for her final performance as the reigning queen. (Sept 22, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

The 2020 Miss'd America Pageant has been canceled, founders John Schultz and Gary Hill announced Friday in a news release.

The pageant was scheduled for Sept. 12 in the Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

"While this decision was not an easy one to make, it is the only course of action we can take," Schultz and Hill said in the release. "The safety of our guests, contestants, musicians, and crew was our primary concern in making the decision to cancel this year’s pageant."

The drag queen pageant, which Schultz and Hill created in the 1980s as a platform for diversity and equality, will likely return September 2021.

Senate President Steve Sweeney on Friday announced an agreement with Gov. Phil Murphy and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin on legislation to authorize the state to borrow in amounts up to $9.9 billion to address the financial crisis created by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have reached an agreement on legislation that would authorize state borrowing in amounts up to $9.9 billion to address the financial consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, but only with the approval of a legislative commission,” Sweeney said in a news release. “This agreement will ensure we will have the resources needed to respond to this fiscal and economic crisis in a responsible way.” 

The bill would enable the legislature to fulfill its fiscal responsibility through the creation of the Select Commission on Emergency COVID-19 Borrowing, a four-person panel comprised of two Senators and two members of the Assembly that would have to approve each request to borrow with a majority vote, according to the release.

“Senator Paul Sarlo, Chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, and I will serve on the commission as the Senate members and will fulfill our responsibility to meet the needs of the people of New Jersey,” Sweeney.

The Senate Budget Committee will meet on Tuesday to consider the legislation, and the full Senate will meet on Thursday to take it up.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 367, bringing the total to 174,628, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There have been 31 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,532.

The total number of probable deaths is 1,947, he said.

“We know that keeping people out of the hospitals entirely starts with social distancing, wearing a face mask or covering, and with rigorous testing and contact tracing, so keep it up,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “…The steps we take together are about saving every single life we can save. We cannot let up.”

There are 904 people hospitalized across the state, including 162 people in intensive care and 94 people on ventilators, Murphy said.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,072 cases with 214 deaths and 1,668 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 821 cases with 71 deaths and 649 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,539 cases with 137 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Also during the briefing, Murphy cautioned residents about Tropical Storm Fay, which was set to make landfall in South Jersey Friday afternoon.

“As Tropical Storm Fay continues to move up the coast and is sitting right on top of us,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “…There is already significant flooding and we expect more of it in low-lying areas and with areas in poor drainage. Along the shore, I’ve seen images of cars floating right now in South Jersey.”

Residents should avoid unnecessary travel, monitor local weather, report power outages and beware of downed power lines, Murphy said, calling Friday a "washout" and an opportunity for some "storm-induced social distancing."

In addition, officials at the state Motor Vehicle Commission extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses, non-driver IDs, vehicle registrations, inspections and temporary tags.

Documents expired between March 13 to May 31 have been extended to Sept. 30, while documents expiring June 1 to Aug. 31 have been extended to Dec. 31.

Ten South Jersey nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing housing in their communities obtain a $10,000 COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant with help from OceanFirst Bank.

The COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG) Program, made available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, provides up to $5 million in flexible funds to benefit FHLBNY members’ small-business and nonprofit customers, according to a news release from the bank. The program is available from May 11 through December 31 or until funds are exhausted.

The following organizations have each been awarded a grant:

  • Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
  • Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity
  • Habitat for Humanity Atlantic County
  • Habitat for Humanity Cape May County
  • Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County
  • Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer
  • Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County
  • Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity
  • Metropolitan Camden Habitat for Humanity
  • Puerto Rican Action Committee of Southern New Jersey

For more information about the SBRG program, visit https://www.fhlbny.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SBRG-Overview-2020.pdf.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

Murphy is also scheduled to call in to "SiriusXM NFL Radio" at 9:30 a.m. and then on "Washington Post Live" hosted by Robert Costa at 11 a.m. to discuss the state's coronavirus response.

