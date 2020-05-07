LIVE UPDATES: Murphy reports 1,827 new COVID-19 cases, 254 deaths

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday confirmed 1,827 new positive COVID-19 cases and 254 new deaths, bringing the totals to 133,635 and 8,801, respectively.
The number of hospitalized individuals also decreased to 4,996. According to Murphy, this is the first time "in a while" the number has gone under 5,000. The state's peak was 8,270.
Murphy also announced 11 more Rite Aids opening test sites across the state. With this addition, New Jersey will have 130 COVID-19 testing facilities.
State Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced an initiative allowing nursing students to work at facilities in need of staff. Students must meet a specific criteria to offer their services, and selected students will be compensated.
Atlantic County reported 39 new positives and four new deaths.
The deaths were an 84-year-old woman and 93-year-old man from Galloway, a 93-year old man from Northfield and a 66-year man from Pleasantville.
The county has now had 1,315 cases and 62 deaths. There have been 304 recoveries.
Testing for symptomatic Atlantic County residents with a prescription and appointment continue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said Wednesday that it is “unlikely” that Gov. Phil Murphy will approve any reopening before the Memorial Day holiday.
In a letter to residents, Sippel said that he feels optimistic that a reopening date will come soon.
“This will only be possible if we are able to follow strict protocols and keep our resident’s safe, keeping our resident’s safe is and will always be the number one priority,” Sippel said.
On Saturday, Deputy Mayor Perry and Councilman Coombs will be putting together a food drive to stock the shelves of the food banks, with Sippel and the rest of council will also be helping, according to the letter.
There will be a drive through drop off point in front of Town Hall, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Those that cannot make the drop off we can pick up at your residence between 11:00 and 1:00 p.m. Residents can email Sippel at fsippel@townshipoflower.org or call 609-886-2005 ext. 132 and leave their address.
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton today announced that all agency, road testing, and inspections facilities will remain closed until at least Tuesday, May 26. The closures are part of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
While certain facilities remain closed, many necessary MVC customer functions can be completed through the Commission’s online services, which remain operational and are being expanded. Most renewals of driver licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations – including, for the first time, some commercial registrations – can be processed online at NJMVC.gov.
Customers can also change their address, pay fees, and access other services online.
Record numbers of customers have utilized the convenience of MVC online services during the closures, including driver license and registration renewals.
For drivers with suspended licenses, email is another means that can be used to seek to get licenses restored if they are eligible. Drivers who have been notified of suspension for failure to maintain insurance may get more information by emailing UM.info@mvc.nj.gov. Other drivers who believe they are eligible for restoration should email suspension.info@mvc.nj.gov.
Morris Bailey and the Resorts Casino Hotel Family donated $25,000 to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties to support the agency’s COVID-19 response efforts. The donation assures JFS can continue the programs and services needed by community members during this unprecedented pandemic.
“During this very difficult time, so many regions are struggling with countless community services that are in need of support,” said Morris Bailey, Owner of Resorts Casino Hotel, in a statement. “I am honored to be able to be in a position to help two vital groups in our South Jersey area, The Community FoodBank of South Jersey and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, with financial assistance. My family and I, along with our team at Resorts Casino Hotel, are incredibly thankful of the dedicated hard work that organizations like these two provide, especially now,” he added.
Gov. Phil Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan on Wednesday announced an administrative order clarifying that recreational and entertainment activities prohibited under Executive Order No. 107 are also prohibited from taking place within the brick-and-mortar premises of essential retail businesses that are permitted to remain open, according to a news release.
Under the order, recreational and entertainment activities are also prohibited within the facilities of public, private, and parochial preschool programs or elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools that remain closed to students, according to the release.
The order will take effect immediately.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
So far, Atlantic County has recorded 1,276 cases with 58 deaths and 272 recovered residents. Cape May has recorded 404 cases, with 30 deaths and 189 designated as off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,065 cases and 26 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
