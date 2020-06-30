LIVE UPDATES: Murphy 'slammed' shut window for Ocean City Boardwalk businesses to make money this summer, officials say

"There is a limited window for Boardwalk restaurants and their employees to earn a living each summer, and Governor Murphy just slammed it shut," Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association President Wes Kazmarck said Monday.
The statement came after Murphy announced that indoor dining would not reopen as planned Thursday, citing concerns over spikes in cases in other states.
"We are extremely disappointed in the governor reversing himself and refusing to allow our Boardwalk restaurants to offer indoor dining beginning this week. It is a frustrating and potentially devastating blow to our dozens of restaurants, their families and their employees.
"The governor is implementing a one-size-fits-all solution to a nuanced and complicated problem. He is imposing the same restrictions on largely open-air Boardwalk restaurants in a dry community as he is on enclosed restaurants and bars.
"Every Boardwalk restaurant, retail store and amusement is committed to operating as safely as possible in these challenging times. That includes ensuring safety and hygiene measures are in place – including requiring masks for workers and visitors.
"Do us a favor: Come up to the Boardwalk and enjoy a take-out meal at your favorite restaurant at every opportunity. Our restaurants are run by great people who need your help, and they offer a lot of great food and great deals."
—
Two hotels in the Wildwoods will not open for the 2020 season, according to local outlet Watch the Tramcar Please.
The El Coronado Motor Inn located in Wildwood Crest and The Sandpiper in North Wildwood will not be open this summer, according to their report.
—
Cumberland County has suspended operation of its “drive thru” COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus – Vineland, county officials said Monday night.
“Due to the widespread availability of testing at multiple facilities throughout Cumberland County, the demand for testing at our drive through facility has been reduced," Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said in a news release.
Derella indicated that the county has contingency plans to establish “pop up” testing sites should the need arise.
“We have the option of restarting our college site or to bring pop up testing services to underserved areas throughout the County if necessary," he said.
Beginning July 1, CompleteCare Health Network will continue to offer testing in Cumberland County, according to the release.
“Ensuring that everyone in the communities that we serve has access to testing is a top priority,” said Curtis Edwards, President and CEO of CompleteCare. “Our partnership with the County and local Health Departments made it possible for us to test many people when the need was the greatest and we look forward to partnering with them again in the future.”
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org or call 856-451-4700 and request to be screened, officials said. All individuals will then receive a telemedicine appointment to be screened by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria. If testing is recommended, a representative will contact the individual to schedule a testing appointment and let the individual know the location address for the testing appointment.
CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as private insurance plans and those without insurance, according to the release. Everyone who meets the criteria to be tested will be tested whether or not they have insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening.
Only CompleteCare Health Network patients and Cumberland County residents will be able to be tested, officials said.First responders who are residents of Cumberland County will be given priority testing.
Other testing site in the county include:
Mid-Atlantic Pain Specialists
Drive Thru COVID-19 TestingSite
2466 E. Chestnut Avenue,Vineland
Hours of Operation for Testing Site: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays
Appointments are required - call (856) 691-2211
Testing will be free, no prescription is required. Must be symptomatic or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.
MedExpress Urgent Care
3403 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
301S. Main Road ,Vineland
Open 8 a.m.– 8:00 daily
Individuals can review the CDC-based screening criteria and call their local MedExpress center to speak with an employee who will go over next steps.
CVS Drive Thru
3629 E. Landis Avenue,Vineland
Must schedule an appointment in advance at cvs.com
Test will be available for individuals meeting CDC criteria and age guidelines.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,922 cases with 203 deaths and 1,471 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 750 cases with 65 deaths and 597 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,461 cases with 132 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
