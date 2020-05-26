LIVE UPDATES: Murphy to allow outdoor graduations in July

The class of 2020 will be allowed to gather next month for outdoor graduation ceremonies, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.
“I am proud to say that you will have your opportunity to join with your classmates and families to celebrate your graduation,” Murphy said during his daily press briefing with other state officials. “..Our goal is to ensure that our students are giving the sendoffs they richly deserve, and which they have been working toward. We want them to celebrate and to be celebrated by their families, friends and the educators who helped get them there.”
The order applied to high schools, colleges and any other graduations, he said.
State education officials will release guidance Wednesday for outdoor ceremonies, he said, which might require several different ceremonies over a number of days, depending on class size and social distancing requirements.
He revealed the announcement in a Tweet Tuesday morning, saying that outdoor graduation ceremonies will be allowed beginning July 6.
"Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," Murphy said in the Tweet.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 703, bringing the total to 155,764, Murphy said. There have been 54 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,191.
He noted that the numbers are distorted by Memorial Day weekend, but the trends “continue very meaningfully in the right direction.”
There are 2,723 people hospitalized across the state, including 786 people in intensive care and 578 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday, 131 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 134 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 31 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 38 discharges.
“We’re hopeful that nothing will change in the near future given how many residents and visitors were out across our state throughout this past weekend,” Murphy said. “Each day brings with it surer signs that we’re moving closer to be able to enter phase two of our economic restart, but we also have to balance our optimism with this reality – among our neighbors and other major states in the country, we still lead in some indicators that we would rather not.”
While the state has moved to second in the country behind Conneticut for new cases per 100,000 people, New Jersey still leads with the most patients in the hospital and new deaths per 100,000 people.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,860 cases with 121 deaths and 541 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 530 active cases with 41 deaths and 257 off deemed off quarantine. Cumberland County as reported 1,675 cases and 56 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy explained that an executive order he signed Friday allows professional sports teams which train or play in the state may return to training camps or competition.
“I recognize that obviously not all our sports are back, and we continue our work with all stakeholders, including, if not especially, youth sports leagues, to hopefully see their resumption in the near future,” he said.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that Tuesday marked the first day that hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers begin to perform urgent elective surgeries that have been postponed due to the pandemic.
She also said that there has been a “dramatic drop” in the number of vaccine doses ordered and administered between March and April 20 as compared to the same period last year.
There has been a 40% decline in pediatric vaccines administered to children 2-years-old and younger, and 60% decrease in vaccinations for those children older than 2, she said.
“The need to protect serious childhood diseases like whooping cough doesn’t disappear during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Persichilli said. “Well child visits and vaccinations are essential services and help ensure children are protected against deadly vaccine-preventable diseases like tetanus, measles, mumps and influenza type B.”
State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan announced a dozen violations of the governor’s executive orders aimed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In Wildwood, a motel owner was cited for renting motel rooms at two separate hotels he owned, Callahan said.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has been selected to receive a $60,000 grant from The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.
The grant earmarks $40,000 for JFS’ Wellness Network and $20,000 for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
“The generous Wellness Network grant will assure that our programs and events, specifically focused on the health of individuals with mental illness, will continue seamlessly for residents throughout the county, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ Chief Executive Officer.
For years, the Wellness Network (WN) has provided a lifeline for more than 500 Atlantic County residents who have one or more chronic conditions and experience barriers to care, according to the release. The Wellness Network encourages individuals to identify healthier personal goals, create care plans and adopt self-management practices. JFS’ experience shows that WN’s innovative care coordination and patient advocacy services result in better health outcomes and a reduction in preventable hospitalizations.
“Horizon is pleased to support the important work being done by Jewish Family Service,” said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. “The Wellness Network and COVID Relief Fund align with Horizon’s commitment to helping our members access the resources they need to manage their health. The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey works across the state with grantees who share our commitment to improving the health and communities we serve."
While still providing its dozens of programs, including Wellness Network, since March, JFS has seen a 35% increase in the Food Pantry use and more than 65% increase in Kosher Meals on Wheels program, according to the release. In addition, the JFS Shop at Home program grew by more than 200%. With many neighbors, especially older adults without transportation or concerned about their vulnerability of being in public, these programs are essential to ensure they remain safe and well-cared for in their home environment.
“The grant for JFS’ COVID relief efforts will assure we can continue to supply the services and resources needed to residents in our community," Steinberg. said With many people either unemployed or underemployed due to the pandemic, the need for food has more than doubled and this grant will enable JFS to keep its Food Pantry well-stocked for individuals and families."
For more information on JFS programs and services, visit www.JFSatlantic.org or on social media at JFSAtlantic.
—
The Atlantic County Library System will begin curbside pickup service for requested materials beginning Monday at each of its nine branches, officials said Tuesday.
Patrons will be able to use this service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday weather permitting, and will be required to wear a mask or face covering during pickup, according to a news release.
Items may be placed on hold by using the ACLS catalog or app, by email or by phone to any branch to request titles and formats, according to the release. There will be a temporary checkout limit of seven items, including up to four DVDs, per library card.
Library staff will contact patrons by phone or email once their requested materials are available, according to the release. Normal due dates and fines will be in place for anything checked out as of June 1 or thereafter.
External library book drops will also be available as of June 1 for the return of library materials, according to the release.
