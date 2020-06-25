LIVE UPDATES: N.J. first lady to volunteer with Atlantic City nonprofit Thursday

First Lady Tammy Murphy is scheduled to work with an Atlantic City non-profit and other volunteers Thursday to prepare food to distribute to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled for noon at Friends in Action Inc. headquarters, 2709 Fairmont Avenue, according to a news release.
The Community FoodBank of New Jersey will make its regularly scheduled delivery of food, along with a large shipment from a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program vendor, to the headquarters, according to the release. Murphy, along with volunteers from Atlantic City and LogistiCare, will be onsite to help unload food pallets and prepare the food for resident pick-up and delivery.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,841 cases with 195 deaths and 1,398 cleared as recovered. Cape May has reported 731 cases with 62 deaths and 530 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,433 cases with 127 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
GALLERY: Ocean Casino resorts prepares for reopening following COVID-19 shutdown
Ocean Casino Resort
Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, says ‘we’ve worked really hard’ on the casino’s safety plan.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
An Ocean Casino Resort employee dusts off a slot machine on the casino floor Wednesday. Every other slot machine will be turned off as part of the safety measures the casinos are implementing before reopening July 2.
An Ocean Casino Resort employee installs marking 6 feet apart around a craps table.
