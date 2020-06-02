LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 161,545, deaths to 11,770

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that the rate of COVID-19 spread has been greatly reduced since stay-at-home orders were put in place.
“In other words, since March 21 when the stay-at-home order was announced and when we put in place our strongest measures for social distancing, we have cut the rate by about six times,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “Without these measures in place, it is certain that our healthcare system would be overwhelmed.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 708, bringing the total to 161,545, Murphy said. There have been 51 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,770.
There are 2,372 people hospitalized across the state, including 639 people in intensive care and 459 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday, 102 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 151 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 47 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 33 discharges.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,307 cases with 162 deaths and 956 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 637 cases with 49 deaths and 322 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,127 cases and 75 deaths.
Included in the totals are three new fatalities and 34 additional cases Atlantic County officials reported Tuesday.
Included in the deaths are three long-term care residents, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health. They include two Absecon men, ages 69 and 71, and an 86-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman.
All three had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Thirty-four additional positives were also confirmed today among 14 men, ages 18 to 95, and 20 girls and women, ages 8 to 77, Gilmore said.
Of the new cases, six were identified in Galloway and five each were found in Atlantic City and Pleasantville, Gilmore said. Four new positives were confirmed in Egg Harbor Township while Brigantine and Hamilton Township each had three. Two more cases were found in Hammonton and Somers Point. Buena Borough, Buena Vista Township, Folsom and Ventnor each had one new positive.
Atlantic County will continue testing from 9 a.m. to noon for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. The testing location has been moved to Northfield, behind the county’s Public Works facility, at Route 9 (New Road) and Dolphin Avenue.
Appointments can be made on the county web site at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others may have an opportunity to be tested.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday during the briefing that state officials are launching a program in Atlantic City, Millville, Trenton, Patterson to study the feasibility of a state-wide crisis intervention program.
“Like so many Americans at this difficult time, I’m still reeling from the footage of George Floyd’s murder,” Grewal said. “Like to so many Americans, I, too, am angry. Like so many Americans, I’m angry that a white officer suffocated a black resident in broad daylight. I’m angry that three officers watched and did nothing. I’m angry that these officers disgraced their entire profession and undermined the good work that so many others perform on a daily basis.”
Floyd’s death “reminds us that our country has a long way to go, not only in healing our nation’s racial divides, but also in addressing the systemic and implicit biases that affect all Americans,” Grewal said.
He also said that he will vote in favor of a licensing program for police officers, just as doctors do to practice in the state.
“Because just as we license doctors, nurses, lawyers, hundreds of other professions, we must ensure that all officers meet a baseline level of professionalism,” he said. “And we must ensure that those who cannot meet this standard can’t work in New Jersey.”
Officials are also expanding a statewide use-of-force database, opening it up to departments around the state next month, he said, and updating the state’s use-of-force policy, which hasn’t changed in two decades.
Wednesday's briefing is scheduled for noon.
—
Rowan College of South Jersey announced a freeze on tuition and fees for the year ahead to assist families and students during the pandemic.
The RCSJ Board of Trustees unanimously approved keeping tuition unchanged for the 2020-2021 academic year at its May 12 meeting, according to a news release from the college. College officials said they are committed to supporting current and future students pursuing their degrees and recognize the financial impact caused by COVID-19.
“In light of the financial stress that residents of New Jersey and the surrounding regions are currently experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, RCSJ is taking measures to support the leaders of tomorrow,” said RCSJ President Frederick Keating. “Community colleges serve as a gateway of opportunity. We want to keep education within reach. RCSJ is here to assist the future careers of the residents in the region by not increasing tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so many things in each one of our lives, by freezing tuition for the 2020–2021 academic year we are able to keep education within the reach of every student. We want to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed when they enroll at Rowan College of South Jersey,” said Gloucester County Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger. “As Gloucester County’s premier education provider, RCSJ is always striving to place students first, and eliminating a tuition increase removes a barrier that could otherwise disrupt a student’s progress towards their future.”
Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella praised the announcement, sayign that “Rowan College of South Jersey has demonstrated its continuing commitment to providing an affordable quality 21st education at its Cumberland Campus.” Director Derella went on to say, “RCSJ will play a foundational role in providing our Cumberland County residents with the education and training necessary to recover from the economic damage inflicted on our community by the impact of COVID-19.”
“Rowan College of South Jersey is maintaining its commitment to accessible and affordable higher education,” said Gloucester County Freeholder and Education Liaison Lyman Barnes. “The tuition freeze allows our students to budget their education as a priority and continue to invest in their future. Our innovative programs, educational opportunities and partnerships will continue to thrive and give our students the tools they need to succeed.”
“COVID-19 has placed additional financial stress upon many of our local residents seeking to further their education,” stated Cumberland County Deputy Freeholder Director and Education Liaison, Darlene Barber. “Freezing tuition for this academic year will further enhance RCSJ’s growing reputation as the best value higher education has to offer, and it's right here in Cumberland County,” added Barber.
To register for summer and fall classes, visit RCSJ.edu. All summer sessions are being held online in accordance with current state guidelines.
On March 18, RCSJ closed its Gloucester and Vineland campuses and moved instruction to virtual learning.
—
The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, in collaboration with the Greater AC Chamber of Commerce and the Stockton Small Business Development Center is producing a free, three-part webinar series titled “Clean Safe and Healthy” to help local businesses learn about the best practices for reopening, according to a news release from the university.
The Zoom series, titled “Clean Safe and Healthy,” begins with a panel discussion at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release. Panelists include Anthony Catanoso, President Steel Pier; Frank Dougherty, Principal Knife & Fork Inn; Mike Tidwell, Director of Sales & Marketing, Seaview a Dolce Hotel; andCarrie Warren, Chief Marketing Officer Tanger Outlets.
Registration is free and open to the public on the LIGHT website at https://stockton.edu/light/.
LIGHT coordinator Jane Bokunewicz said the workshops come at an ideal time as Gov. Murphy on Monday announced plans for the reopening of nonessential businesses, including outdoor dining and personal care services like salons and barbers.
“Governor Murphy’s announcement today gives hope to the Hospitality industry in NJ that a successful summer may be possible,” Bokunewicz said. “Opening in a safe and responsible manner will be crucial to building public confidence. Industry leaders have been working hard on plans for reopening safely as soon as restrictions are lifted.”
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,273 cases with 159 deaths with 894 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May county has reported 637 cases with 49 deaths and 322 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,127 cases and 75 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
During his briefing Monday, Murphy announced that the state will enter into the second phase of “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health Through Public Health,” June 15.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.