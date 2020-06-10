LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 165,346, deaths to 12,377

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that contact tracing efforts has taken on a new urgency as officials are still learning about COVID-19, and for which they have no proven defense against.
“So we know COVID-19 is out there and among us,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “There is no vaccine yet. There are no proven therapeutics yet. The only real protections we have against coronavirus are social distancing, face covering, washing hands with soap and water, but importantly, testing and contact tracing — it’s that simple.”
There are roughly 900 contact tracers working across the state right now, Murphy said, informing residents that they may have been exposed and connecting them to testing and resources.
New contact tracers will be recruited and trained as the state moves into the next stage of reopening the state and forward, he said. An 1,600 additional contract tracers will be needed in June, and the state is prepared to bring on 4,000 or more if needed.
Over 50,000 people have signed up as interested in becoming contact tracers, he said. The four pillars of the program are: consent, transparency, security and limits, adding that “there will be no wild goose chases or rouge investigations,” relying on residents who have tested positive to be open and transparent “for the common good.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 611, bringing the total to 165,346, Murphy said. There have been 74 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 12,377.
It’s been 99 days since the state reported its first positive test result for the new coronavirus, Murphy said.
There are 1,701 people hospitalized across the state, including 471 people in intensive care and 342 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Monday and 10 p.m. Tuesday, 171 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 156 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 39 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 45 discharges.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,482 cases with 170 deaths and 1,179 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 662 cases with 53 deaths and 435 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,274 cases and 99 deaths.
Included in the totals are 16 additional cases and 37 residents cleared as recovered Atlantic County officials reported Wednesday. It’s the third day in a row the county has not reported any new fatalities.
The positive cases include six men, ages 18 to 62, and 10 women, ages 18, to 83, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. They include four residents from Linwood, three each from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, two each from Absecon and Pleasantville, and one each from Egg Harbor City and Galloway.
The county will continue testing by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription on Tuesday in Northfield behind the county’s public works yard at Route 9 (New Road) and Dolphin Avenue. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.org.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
For more information on the state’s contact tracing program, visit covid19.nj.gov/testandtrace.
The Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association on Tuesday released a statement that Gov. Phil Murphy’s easing of restrictions “does not go far enough.”
“We welcome Gov. Murphy’s lifting of the stay-at-home order and easing limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings,” association President Wes Kazmarck said. “But we believe that his new executive order does not go far enough for the Ocean City Boardwalk’s businesses and the thousands of people they employ.”
“Our businesses — retail, restaurants and amusements — are prepared to open today. We are prepared to operate as safely as possible to protect the health and safety of our workers and guests, while allowing families to enjoy all that the Ocean City boardwalk has to offer,” he said. “Our businesses may not be essential to Governor Murphy, but they are essential to us, our families and everyone we employ here in Ocean City. They are essential to paying mortgage, rent, taxes, putting food on the table, paying for health care, and planning for retirement. We are running out of time.”
On Wednesday, the association launched a change.org petition urging Governor Murphy to lift the remaining restrictions that prevent all of Ocean City’s businesses from safely opening for the summer.
The petition, "Allow Ocean City Boardwalk businesses to open" has over 160 signatures, according to the site.
“We simply cannot survive even another month of this,” Kazmarck said. “Every business on the Boardwalk has social distancing, safety and hygiene plans in place. It is time to open all local Ocean City businesses. Today.”
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced a parade Tuesday to honor graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 1 p.m. June 17, Desiderio will be driving the city with a fire engine and other city vehicles and stopping in front of the homes of any graduate who is signed-up for our special “Graduation Parade,” he said in a letter to residents.
In addition, since this year’s Skimmer Festival Seaside Vendors Market has been canceled, the city is putting on a “Skimmer Sidewalk Sale” throughout town on June 20, which will give local business owners the opportunity to place their merchandise on tables and racks in front of their establishments and allow them to welcome customers indoors where permissible, according to the letter.
