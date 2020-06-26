LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 170,584, deaths to 14,914

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 524, bringing the total to 170,584, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There have been 44 additional confirmed deaths, as well as 1,854 probable fatalities, bringing the state total to 14,914.
There are 1,118 people hospitalized across the state, including 234 people in intensive care and 206 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday, 114 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 59 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 10 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 33 discharges.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,885 cases with 197 deaths and 1,443 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 737 cases with 63 deaths and 564 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,440 cases with 128 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced that the state Department of Education would be releasing guidance on reopening schools for the upcoming school year.
“Our schools and our kids and educators just concluded the most unprecedented school year in the most unprecedented of times,” Murphy said, details the conversations officials have had with educators across the state. “The guidance we are releasing today after listening to all those voices and all those perspectives comes with one, over-arching requirement – that our public schools will be open for in-person instruction and operations in some capacity with the health of students, their families and educators being the top priority.”
Included in the guidance will be four principles, Murphy outlined, including ensuring a conducive and learning atmosphere; supporting educational leaders with planning; providing policy guidance and necessary funding to schools; and securing continuity of learning.
—
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has canceled the 37th annual Cape May County Lifeguard Championships competition that was scheduled for July 10, due to Executive Order 152 by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that limits the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering.
Executive Order 152 currently limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 250 people, according to a news release from borough officials. The governor has indicated that this limit may be raised to 500 people on July 3.
However, the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships competition regularly draws crowds of well over 500 people, which would have placed the event in violation with the anticipated limit set by the executive order, officials said.
The borough's Beach Patrol has also canceled its junior lifeguard program for the 2020 season.
For more information, contact the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol at 609-522-3825.
—
The state Motor Vehicle Commission announced Friday that most in-person transactions scheduled to start on June 29 will be delayed until July 7, while the text notification system undergoes final testing.
“We intended to rely on our new text notification system to check people in, then allow them to leave the building and go elsewhere. Unfortunately, this new system requires further testing, so we will not be able to open as fully as we anticipated on June 29," Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a news release. "Without the text notification system, the number of people waiting for transactions who will need to be on site will far exceed capacity limitations. We have said that the health and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority; therefore, we cannot put people in this situation."
Road testing and Inspections stations will still be fully operational June 29, she said. The new opening date for other transactions previously scheduled for June 29 will be July 7.
Those who successfully complete their road tests will have to wait to get their new licenses until July 7, but they will be given access to “Road Test” express lanes at every Licensing Center, she said.
In addition, during the month of July, the department will be closed on Mondays to allow employees to do Health & Safety assessments of facilities following each week of expanded activity.
COVID-19 presents unique problems for all of us, but especially those of us whose operations require people to be indoors, she said. We will not compromise the health and safety of New Jerseyans.
Most licenses, IDs, registrations, and other documents scheduled to expire after March 13 have been extended to July 31 or later. Get more info at NJMVC.gov.
Starting July 7, designated Licensing Centers will be processing new licenses and permits, out-of-state transfers, and REAL ID for those whose appointments were canceled.
Starting July 7, designated Vehicle Centers will be adding individual registration and title transactions.
Transactions that can be done online will not be available in person until further notice.
The Commission continues to urge customers to use NJMVC.gov to renew or replace licenses, renew or replace registrations, or change their address.
—
Atlantic County officials Friday reported 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,885.
The county also reported the deaths of a 59-year-old Atlantic City man and a 66-year-old Pleasantville, bringing the total to 197.
Sixteen of the cases were in Hammonton. The others came from Absecon (3), Egg Harbor Township (3), Egg Harbor City (2), Galloway Township (2), Hamilton Township (2), Pleasantville (2), Linwood (1) and Somers Point (1).
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet.
So far, Cape May County has reported 737 cases with 63 deaths and 564 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,440 cases with 128 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.