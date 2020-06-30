LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 171,667, confirmed deaths to 13,181

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that while many restaurant and bar owners are following mandated COVID-19 guidelines, it only takes one person to “undue months of progress and ruin it for the rest of us.”
A day after announcing that indoor dining would not restart Thursday, Murphy thanked the many bar and restaurant owners are setting up the right way and enforcing social distancing.
“But one establishment ignoring the rules or even just one patron ignoring the rules can undue months of progress and ruin it for the rest of us,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “As a bar-goer, you have just as much a responsibility as anyone who works at that bar. Ignorance is not, in this case, bliss. Period.”
He said that patrons should not congregate at the bar, should social distance from others, wear a face covering and, if they feel uncomfortable, to leave.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 461, bringing the total to 171,667, Murphy said. There have been 47 additional deaths confirmed, bringing the state total to 13,181.
There are also 1,854 probable deaths, according to the state dashboard.
“The scenes that we all saw over the weekend of crowded bars in our state, where social distance was neither enforced by owners, nor practiced by patrons, sadly, don’t look terribly different from this one and they cannot continue,” Murphy said, showing a photo of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend in Missouri. “This is how flare-ups happen. This is how you risk turning your community into a hotspot.”
There are 992 people hospitalized across the state, including 211 people in intensive care and 174 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday, 50 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 44 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 13 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 20 discharges.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,938 cases with 205 deaths and 1,471 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 750 cases with 65 deaths and 597 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,461 cases with 132 deaths.
Included in the totals are 16 new cases and two fatalities that Atlantic County officials announced Tuesday.
The deaths included a 98-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident and 72-year-old Galloway Township resident, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The new positives were found among six men, ages 23 to 66, and 10 women, ages 18 to 64, with locations as follows: five in Atlantic City, four in Pleasantville, two in Hammonton and one each in Galloway, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Margate and Mullica Township, she said.
The county will continue to provide testing by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription on Tuesday in Northfield behind the county’s public works yard at Route 9 (New Road) and Dolphin Avenue. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.org.
Murphy also updated the list of states from which visitors coming to New Jersey should self-quarantine for 14 days.
They include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced that he signed a three-month $7.632 billion budget, which cuts roughly $1.2 billion is previously authorized spending, across-the-board spending cuts and protects services essential to the state’s recovery, he said.
“In the most essential terms, this three-month plan can be described in two words - cuts and uncertainty, and it contains plenty of each,” Murphy said.
—
Wildwood officials on Tuesday announced that they are canceling their Fourth of July fireworks display.
"The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority and the City of Wildwood are disappointed to announce the cancellation of July 4th fireworks in the interest of public safety," according to a news release.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and Commissioners Mikulski and Fitzsimons are making the call in an effort to discourage large gatherings on what is traditionally the busiest holiday of the year which also happens to fall on the busiest day of the week: Saturday, according to the release.
“Wildwood is ready, willing and able to produce a spectacular fireworks show,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “However, as we’ve seen with the delay of opening indoor dining this week, the public is not adequately following Covid-19 public safety rules such as social distancing. We can’t take a chance that Wildwood sees a spike in cases and shuts down our businesses who have already suffered immensely due to closures.”
“Even though we moved the location to the widest part of the Wildwoods, we expect large crowds to gather in and around Rio Grande Avenue for the display,” said Commissioner of Public Safety, Steve Mikulski. “We cannot take the chance that the public will be unable to practice social distancing due to crowds.”
“We are hopeful that the City, GWTIDA and SID [Boardwalk Special Improvement District] can come to some resolution for the Friday Night Fireworks that the city and visitors have come to know and love since 1995. We expect a decision on that in the near future," Commissioner Fitzsimons said.
—
The City of Margate has officially postponed our annual 4th of July fireworks show until September 26th during the Fall Funfest.
—
One in 4 New Jerseyans admit they broke social distancing rules during lockdown, according to a recent survey.
The survey also found:
- 1 in 5 people are more concerned about the Coronavirus vaccine than the infection itself.
- If a COVID-19 vaccine was introduced, 70% said they would wait and assess the results rather than getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
- Nearly 1 in 5 do not know the difference between a viral and bacterial infection.
MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, conducted a survey of 7,500 adults (ages 18+) across the US to find out how many were truly compliant with official lockdown orders, according to a news release.
They found that overall, 1 in 4 (25%) New Jerseyans admit they broke social distancing rules during lockdown, such as visiting friends or family while it was prohibited (compared to a national average of 36%).
—
A group of Atlantic County Democrats urged Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday to reopen indoor dining Thursday.
Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Surrogate candidate Stephen Dicht, Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, Freeholder-at-Large candidate Celeste Fernandez, and Freeholder District 3 candidate Thelma Witherspoon, all on the county's Democratic ticket, sent out a joint statment Tuesday.
"The Governor did a great job during the immediate outbreak of COVID-19 to flatten the curve, which kept our numbers low in Atlantic County. Since that time, our business owners and residents have by-and-large adhered to social distancing measures, including wearing masks, keeping restaurants and retail establishments clean, and reporting the few businesses that aren't compliant.
"While we appreciate the Governor's efforts thus far, his decision to suspend indoor dining will do serious damage to our economy. Tourism is by far our main economic driver, and Atlantic County has been cited as one of the regions most devastated by COVID-19. The Borgata has already decided to stay closed due to the Governor's decision. Many businesses, including casinos, have spent vast sums of money to buy food, rearrange establishments, and rehire employees to get ready for Fourth of July weekend, but now Atlantic County is being punished for the recklessness of a few bars in a North Jersey county.
"The state should not penalize Atlantic County just because of a few bad actors. If some restaurants and casinos don't adhere to social distancing, then they should be closed, but the overwhelming majority of businesses in Atlantic County will reopen responsibly. We lived through the casino closings of 2014, one of the most economically-devastating periods in our history, and we can't go through that again. We are urging the Governor to restore indoor dining in Atlantic County."
—
An AtlantiCare nurse who recently recovered from COVID-19 was recognized by the hospital Wednesday after caring for a patient with Down syndrome fighting the new coronavirus.
Hospital officials recognized Samantha O’Brien, RN, BSN, team leader, Progressive Care Unit, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, and her colleagues in a news release.
The unit was temporarily changed to be a respiratory care unit during the pandemic, according to the release. It has cared for many patients who had COVID-19, including Joey Ortiz. Watch Joey’s story here.
“We have glass windows that allow us to see into rooms from the nursing station,” said O’Brien. “I could tell Joey seemed particularly lonely one day.”
She added because she’d recently recovered from COVID-19, she especially understood how isolated Joey might have felt.
“Since he was a person with Down syndrome, I knew it was hard for him to understand the visitor policy changes that we and other hospitals had temporarily implemented. I decided to draw some fun pictures on his window. He immediately brightened up," she said.
Joey’s family said they are grateful for how the team treated Joey and kept them connected with him and his caregivers, including through FaceTime.
“By the tone of his voice, I could tell he felt at home,” says his sister, Norma Ortiz. “He was getting the attention that he wanted and he wasn’t scared. There was no fear in his voice. I knew that he was comfortable and taken care of.”
“Sam having just come out of being quarantined for COVID-19 herself, she was able to make a special connection with Joey,” says Beth Tieri, RN, clinical manager of the PCU. “It was really heartwarming.”
O’Brien has worked at ARMC for nine years, first as a medical assistant, then as a patient care technician, before becoming a nurse.
“We're used to caring for patients as if they are members of our own families,” she says. “It’s been our privilege to take this care to a whole new level.”
For more information about AtlantiCare, call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 or visit www.atlanticare.org
—
"There is a limited window for Boardwalk restaurants and their employees to earn a living each summer, and Governor Murphy just slammed it shut," Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association President Wes Kazmarck said Monday.
The statement came after Murphy announced that indoor dining would not reopen as planned Thursday, citing concerns over spikes in cases in other states.
"We are extremely disappointed in the governor reversing himself and refusing to allow our Boardwalk restaurants to offer indoor dining beginning this week. It is a frustrating and potentially devastating blow to our dozens of restaurants, their families and their employees.
"The governor is implementing a one-size-fits-all solution to a nuanced and complicated problem. He is imposing the same restrictions on largely open-air Boardwalk restaurants in a dry community as he is on enclosed restaurants and bars.
"Every Boardwalk restaurant, retail store and amusement is committed to operating as safely as possible in these challenging times. That includes ensuring safety and hygiene measures are in place – including requiring masks for workers and visitors.
"Do us a favor: Come up to the Boardwalk and enjoy a take-out meal at your favorite restaurant at every opportunity. Our restaurants are run by great people who need your help, and they offer a lot of great food and great deals."
—
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will not reopen when gaming is allowed to resume Thursday as a result of Gov. Phil Murphy’s surprise announcement Monday that indoor dining would be indefinitely suspended.
Casinos were also informed Monday that beverage service of any kind, including alcohol, would not be permitted on gaming floors or at indoor bars.
—
Two hotels in the Wildwoods will not open for the 2020 season, according to local outlet Watch the Tramcar Please.
The El Coronado Motor Inn located in Wildwood Crest and The Sandpiper in North Wildwood will not be open this summer, according to their report.
—
Ventnor officials announced Monday that barbecuing on city beaches will be permitted every day starting July 4 through Labor Day.
Only propane grills will be allowed, according to a post on the city police's Facebook page, and only during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
—
Cumberland County has suspended operation of its “drive thru” COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus – Vineland, county officials said Monday night.
“Due to the widespread availability of testing at multiple facilities throughout Cumberland County, the demand for testing at our drive through facility has been reduced," Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said in a news release.
Derella indicated that the county has contingency plans to establish “pop up” testing sites should the need arise.
“We have the option of restarting our college site or to bring pop up testing services to underserved areas throughout the County if necessary," he said.
Beginning July 1, CompleteCare Health Network will continue to offer testing in Cumberland County, according to the release.
“Ensuring that everyone in the communities that we serve has access to testing is a top priority,” said Curtis Edwards, President and CEO of CompleteCare. “Our partnership with the County and local Health Departments made it possible for us to test many people when the need was the greatest and we look forward to partnering with them again in the future.”
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org or call 856-451-4700 and request to be screened, officials said. All individuals will then receive a telemedicine appointment to be screened by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria. If testing is recommended, a representative will contact the individual to schedule a testing appointment and let the individual know the location address for the testing appointment.
CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as private insurance plans and those without insurance, according to the release. Everyone who meets the criteria to be tested will be tested whether or not they have insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening.
Only CompleteCare Health Network patients and Cumberland County residents will be able to be tested, officials said.First responders who are residents of Cumberland County will be given priority testing.
Other testing site in the county include:
Mid-Atlantic Pain Specialists
Drive Thru COVID-19 TestingSite
2466 E. Chestnut Avenue,Vineland
Hours of Operation for Testing Site: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays
Appointments are required - call (856) 691-2211
Testing will be free, no prescription is required. Must be symptomatic or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.
MedExpress Urgent Care
3403 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
301S. Main Road ,Vineland
Open 8 a.m.– 8:00 daily
Individuals can review the CDC-based screening criteria and call their local MedExpress center to speak with an employee who will go over next steps.
CVS Drive Thru
3629 E. Landis Avenue,Vineland
Must schedule an appointment in advance at cvs.com
Test will be available for individuals meeting CDC criteria and age guidelines.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
