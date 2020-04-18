You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 81,420, deaths to 4,070

New Jersey death toll from coronavirus surpasses 1,000

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tours the new Field Medical Station for the coronavirus outbreak at the Meadowlands Exposition Center Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Michael Mancuso/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

 Michael Mancuso

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,026, bringing the total to 81,420, state officials said Saturday. There have been 231 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 4,070.

“We are flattening the curve,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “This is a credit to each and every one of you who has taken to heart our aggressive social distancing measures and continue to do your part.”

Murphy debuted a set of graphs that show the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations over the last three weeks as well as another showing that rate of people being discharged from hospitals is now greater than the number of new hospitalizations, saying “so far, so good, but we cannot let up.”

There are 7,718 people hospitalized across the state, including 2,024 people in intensive care and 1,641 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday, 814 residents were discharged from hospitals.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 392 cases, 19 deaths and 71 recovered. Cape May County has reported 200 cases, with 45 designated as off quarantine and 13 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 269 cases and three deaths.

Included in the totals are 22 new cases that Atlantic County Officials announced Saturday.

They include six Hammonton residents, three Linwood residents and two residents each from Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville, Gilmore said. Absecon, Brigantine, Buena, Galloway, Northfield, Somers Point and Ventnor each had one new positive resident. An 84-year old Egg Harbor Township woman with underlying health conditions has become the county’s latest fatality attributed to the new coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Also during the briefing, Murphy dispelled that the new coronavirus isn’t as virulent as the seasonal flu.

The number of fatalities in the state from COVID-19 in the last six weeks is greater than the number of people who succumbed to the flu over the past three flu seasons combined, he said. In addition, the hospitalization rate for the new coronavirus is far greater than what it is for the flu; the general hospitalization rate for the flu is about one-tenth of 1% of cases, but for the new coronavirus, it’s about 10%.

“This is a pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in a century,” he said.

He also featured a Cumberland County boy that asked his community to donate boxes of pasta and jars of sauce for his 12th birthday, which he plans to donate to the Vineland Soup Kitchen.

Murphy is scheduled to tour the field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center Tuesday morning.

Other state officials will join him for the tour, as well as Matt Doherty, Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

There will be no livestreamed briefing Sunday, but numbers of cases and fatalities will be distributed through a news release. Monday’s briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Symptomatic, county residents who would like to be tested may make an appointment for drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

They must present a doctor’s prescription and proof of residency along with confirmation of their appointment which can be made online at www.aclink.org.

The tour will be livestreamed here.

Atlantic City is getting two COVID-19 testing sites. 

A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.

An Atlantic City distillery has produced 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that will be distributed to Wells Fargo branches all over the country.

Earlier this week, Little Water Distillery finished their first order for the bank, producing 20,000 16-ounce and 10,000 8-ounce bottles of sanitizer to be shipped to the distributing center in North Carolina, according to a news release from Wells Fargo.

“From there, the order will then be spread across the entire United States to Wells Fargo the 270,000 employees working in the banks, offices, service centers, trading floors and contact centers to maintain necessary workplace safety during COVID-19,” according to the release.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

