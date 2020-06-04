LIVE UPDATES: NJ Assembly OKs $5B bond to close budget gap from COVID-19

New Jersey's Democrat-led Assembly on Thursday passed a measure authorizing $5 billion in borrowing sought by Gov. Phil Murphy.
The measure gives the Democratic administration approval to borrow the money to plug a budget hole blown open by the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans oppose the borrowing on several grounds. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick said he's not convinced $5 billion is needed. He also said in a teleconference on Thursday that the borrowing will lead to increased taxes.
“This is a massive tax without any — without any — changes with respect to spending, no changes with respect to capping state revenues, no reforms that Republicans have pushed for for years," he said.
Murphy's Treasury Department has said the state faces a $10 billion shortfall over the current and next fiscal years. The governor is also proposing $5 billion in cuts in the coming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
While Republicans argued that repaying the bonds could lead to statewide property tax hikes, Murphy dismissed the criticism, saying that the language in the bond measure was “boilerplate,” and that Republicans had voted for it previously.
“This notion of property taxes (going up) is kind of laughable,” Murphy said, adding that if the state wasn't able to borrow the money, it would have lay off thousands of state and local front-line workers.
Murphy did not detail how he plans to repay the prospective debt, which is about 12.5% of the state's overall budget. He suggested direct federal cash assistance could repay it, but added that it wasn't certain to come.
Republicans have promised to pursue a lawsuit if the measure becomes law.
The fate of the bill is unclear in the Democrat-led state Senate, where Senate President Steve Sweeney has said he wanted to consider some savings first.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 603, bringing the total to 162,530, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. There have been 92 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,970.
“Yes, we are certainly seeing fewer deaths than we were seeing at our peak, but tell that to a family member who just lost a loved one to COVID-19,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “Just because the curves are bending down is not an excuse for us to stop doing all that we can – and all that you have been doing, folks – to push them to zero.”
There are 1,982 people hospitalized across the state, including 537 people in intensive care and 406 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
In South Jersey, there were 33 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 57 discharges.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,348 cases with 165 deaths and 1,083 cleared as recovered. Cape May County added two new cases for a total of 641 with 49 deaths and 431 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,171 cases with 79 deaths.
Included in those totals are 11 additional cases and two fatalities Atlantic County officials reported Thursday.
The deaths were long-term care residents have died from complications, an 87-year-old Hammonton man and an 84-year-old Galloway man, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The new cases include six men, ages 18 to 84 and five girls and women, ages 14 to 84, according to the release. Hamilton Township, Hammonton and Pleasantville each had two new cases while Absecon, Buena Vista Township, Folsom, Galloway and Mullica each had one additional case.
Atlantic County will continue its Covid-19 testing next week, officials said. Dates and times will be announced on Friday and appointments will be available online at www.aclink.org.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that over 26,000 state residents filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total to 1.2 million residents that have filed during the pandemic.
So far, the state has paid out $5.2 billion in state unemployment and federal supplements.
On June 15, nonessential retail is scheduled to reopen, Murphy said. Business owners must limit the number of customer to 50% capacity, customers and employees are required to wear face covering and stores must regularly sanitize areas used by employees, among other requirements.
Municipalities and counties may not impose additional restrictions, he said.
“With these protections in place, our downtowns and Main Streets can once again open up and small businesses can again open their doors to their communities,” he said. “We have all waited for this.”
Hamilton Township police asked restaurant owners who needed information to contact the township's zoning department ahead of June 15, when Gov. Phil Murphy has permitted restaurants to open for outdoor dining.
The Zoning Office can be reached at 609-625-1511, ext. 604, police said in a news release, to coordinate and expedite the reopening.
Restaurants that sell alcohol should also call the Township Clerk at 609-625-1511, extension 600, to get extensions to serve alcohol outside of normal areas, police said.
