LIVE UPDATES: NJ COVID-19 cases rise to 18,696, deaths total 267

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 2,196, bringing the total number of cases to 18,696 across the state, officials said Tuesday. There have been 69 additional deaths, bringing the total to 267.
“If we do our part, we can meaningfully slow the spread and save lives and we can lessen the strain at the same time on our healthcare system and on communities,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials, repeating several times urging residents to stay home and practice social distancing.
So far, there have been 31 cases identified in Atlantic County, 12 in Cumberland and 19 in Cape May. Out of the total number of cases in Atlantic and Cape May counties, five in each have been deemed recovered, county officials said.
Officials addressed a letter employees at Shore Medical Center received Monday offering the option for a voluntary layoff, citing a loss in revenue because the hospital isn’t doing elective surgeries and there’s a lack of personal protective equipment.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that she is working with a team to redeploy any staff that has been laid off to the northern part of the state and is working to get housing for them.
“We need every healthcare worker we have in the state and more,” she said.
“I think all of the hospitals are concerned for their financial position that this epidemic puts them in,” Persichilli said. “Obviously, hospitals that are full with COVID-19 patients would have a financial foundation for that, because you would, most of them, have insurance. They would be paid for.”
“But the impact of the curtailment of elective surgeries, my past life would tell you, that if you don’t do over like 50% elective surgeries in your hospital, you’re going to have difficulty managing your finances,” she continued. “So every single hospital in New Jersey will have difficulty with their finances.”
The five counties with the highest number of positive cases of the new coronavirus throughout the state include Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union and Passaic.
“The numbers of positive cases will continue to rise,” Murphy said. “Sadly, so will the fatalities. But, at some point, God willing sooner than later, we will break the back of this damn virus, we will flatten that curve, we will have gotten the capacity in our healthcare system sufficient enough to deal with the cases that we have, and we will begin slowly, but surely together… we will get back on our feet and we will be stronger than ever, ever before.”
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Of the total new deaths, 55% were men 45% were women, Persichilli said. Three, or 1%, were less than 30-years-old; 12, or 12%, were between 30 and 49-years-old; 46, or 17%, were between 50 and 64-years-old; 80, or 30%, were between 56 and 79-years-old; and 126, or 47%, were over the age of 80.
A 33-year-old Passaic firefighter and a 30-year-old Cliffside Park, Bergen County, baseball coach were among those who died, Murphy said, before adding that an older demographic is being hit harder.
“This is a reality for all of us,” Murphy said. “This is not abstract no matter how good our health is, no matter how young we might be. And, by the way, even if it doesn’t impact you, never mind kill you, you may unwittingly carry this virus and pass it on to someone else who you hold dear.”
New testing sites across the state include Middlesex, Camden and Ocean counties, but are only available to residents of those counties who are symptomatic and have an appointment, Murphy said. There are at least 26 sites in the state.
Ocean County officials opened their site Monday on the county’s college campus; residents can visit ochd.org for more information.
Any state resident can visit covid19.nj.gov to check their symptoms.
In his report detailing compliance to Murphy’s mandate for residents to stay home, practice social distancing and shutter non-essential businesses, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said that there was incident in Lakewood, Ocean County, Monday night that left two charged with maintaining and nuisance and, across 21 incidents in Newark, police issued 161 summonses and closed 15 businesses.
“I think everybody also has to understand that when law enforcement has to go to a large gathering, regardless of which municipality it is, that those law enforcement officers are now exposing themselves as well,” he said. “This is a close-up, hands-on profession. We cannot do this profession from six feet away sometimes.”
Officials from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development urged employers to keep their employees on the payroll during the pandemic, as they will be able to take advantage of the dollar for dollar payroll tax credit provided under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The law, which does into effect Wednesday, reimburses employers with fewer than 500 employees by allowing them to reduce their federal payroll taxes by the amount they spent in emergency leave, according to a news release from the agency.
“Gov. Murphy and his administration is working around the clock to make sure that working families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are supported, but we cannot do this job alone,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “That is why we are calling on the business community to join us in supporting working families as one New Jersey family.”
