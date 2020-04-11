LIVE UPDATES: NJ COVID-19 cases rise to 58,151, deaths total 2,183

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,599, bringing the total to 58,151, officials said Saturday. There have been 251 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 2,183.
“For every single one of them, we stand in solidarity and prayer in mourning their loss,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials. “Our flags remain at half-staff in their honor and in their memory.”
Currently, there are 7,618 people hospitalized across the state, Murphy said, including 1,746 people in intensive care and 1,650 people on ventilators.
“While the numbers of our fellow residents in the hospital in critical or intensive care and on respirators is daunting, there are hundreds of people, literally, each day leaving the hospital,” Murphy said.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 242 cases, seven deaths and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 116 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and four deaths. Cumberland County has reported 151 cases and three deaths.
Included in the totals are 20 additional cases that Atlantic County officials announced Saturday.
The additional cases include 12 men, ages 30 to 70, and eight women, ages 20 to 98, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Five residents are from Egg Harbor Township and three are from Ventnor, Gilmore said. Linwood and Somers Point each have two new positives while Atlantic City, Brigantine, Buena Vista Township, Galloway Township, Margate, Mullica Township, Northfield and Pleasantville each have one additional positive.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
“I know hearing the daily numbers can be scary,” Murphy said. “I know there’s continued anxiety as we take every step forward. But we cannot let up.”
Two South Jersey counties were highlighted on Murphy’s “hotspot” map, which shows the rate of new cases doubling. Atlantic and Cumberland counties are both doubling within three to five days, according to the map.
The field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center, which officials said previously would open April 14, will have a capacity of 250 beds, said Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that he signed an executive order that goes into effect 8 p.m. Monday directing NJ Transit and all private carriers to cut their capacity to 50% of their maximum and requires riders to wear a face covering when traveling.
The order also requires residents to wear a face covering when going into a restaurant or bar to pick up takeout orders, he said. Business owners must supply food service employees with masks and gloves.
“Unequivocally, if we all do our part, and I know we will, because we’re New Jersey and nobody can touch us, we will beat this virus,” Murphy said. “And we will come through this stronger as one New Jersey family — stronger than ever before.”
There will be no live briefing Sunday, but reported cases and fatalities will be sent electronically via a news release. Monday's briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Shore True Value Hardware has donated 100 masks to the Ocean City Police Department, according to a post on the business's Facebook page. So far, they've donated 800 masks for first responders.
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association said Thursday that they are discouraging “in car” gatherings seen recently at Cape Regional Medical Center.
“We know that the efforts of the front line employees are tireless and they know that they do not go unnoticed,” said Chief Paul Skill, president of the association, in a news release. “However, it is imperative during this State of Emergency that we continue to steadfastly practice SOCIAL DISTANCING.”
The association is urging everyone to please refrain from organizing, supporting and attending such “gatherings," according to the release.
“The team at Cape Regional Health System is grateful to our community for their support of our healthcare heroes on the front lines,” said Susan Staeger, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, Cape Regional Health System.” We are also grateful and supportive of local law enforcement and first responders for their important role in enforcing the State of Emergency orders aimed at keeping us all safe. The themes of #stayhome and #socialdistancing are for the health and welfare of us all. Our hope is that soon, and very soon, we will be able to gather and celebrate how we overcame this challenge together – each doing our part.”
The Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City & Vicinity and Atlantic Cape Community college has scheduled a drive-thru food giveaway.
The first come, first served event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic City campus of the college at the corner of Kentucky and Baltic avenues.
For more information, contact Rev. James Barclay 609-553-0001.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
