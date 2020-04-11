You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: NJ COVID-19 cases rise to 58,151, deaths total 2,183

Some convicts could get home confinement amid outbreak

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing about the new coronavirus, Friday, April 10, 2020 at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)

 Chris Pedota

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,599, bringing the total to 58,151, officials said Saturday. There have been 251 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 2,183.

“For every single one of them, we stand in solidarity and prayer in mourning their loss,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials. “Our flags remain at half-staff in their honor and in their memory.”

Currently, there are 7,618 people hospitalized across the state, Murphy said, including 1,746 people in intensive care and 1,650 people on ventilators.

“While the numbers of our fellow residents in the hospital in critical or intensive care and on respirators is daunting, there are hundreds of people, literally, each day leaving the hospital,” Murphy said.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 242 cases, seven deaths and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 116 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and four deaths. Cumberland County has reported 151 cases and three deaths.

Included in the totals are 20 additional cases that Atlantic County officials announced Saturday.

The additional cases include 12 men, ages 30 to 70, and eight women, ages 20 to 98, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

Five residents are from Egg Harbor Township and three are from Ventnor, Gilmore said. Linwood and Somers Point each have two new positives while Atlantic City, Brigantine, Buena Vista Township, Galloway Township, Margate, Mullica Township, Northfield and Pleasantville each have one additional positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

“I know hearing the daily numbers can be scary,” Murphy said. “I know there’s continued anxiety as we take every step forward. But we cannot let up.”

Two South Jersey counties were highlighted on Murphy’s “hotspot” map, which shows the rate of new cases doubling. Atlantic and Cumberland counties are both doubling within three to five days, according to the map.

The field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center, which officials said previously would open April 14, will have a capacity of 250 beds, said Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said that he signed an executive order that goes into effect 8 p.m. Monday directing NJ Transit and all private carriers to cut their capacity to 50% of their maximum and requires riders to wear a face covering when traveling.

The order also requires residents to wear a face covering when going into a restaurant or bar to pick up takeout orders, he said. Business owners must supply food service employees with masks and gloves.

“Unequivocally, if we all do our part, and I know we will, because we’re New Jersey and nobody can touch us, we will beat this virus,” Murphy said. “And we will come through this stronger as one New Jersey family — stronger than ever before.”

There will be no live briefing Sunday, but reported cases and fatalities will be sent electronically via a news release. Monday's briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. 

Shore True Value Hardware has donated 100 masks to the Ocean City Police Department, according to a post on the business's Facebook page. So far, they've donated 800 masks for first responders.

The Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association said Thursday that they are discouraging “in car” gatherings seen recently at Cape Regional Medical Center.

“We know that the efforts of the front line employees are tireless and they know that they do not go unnoticed,” said Chief Paul Skill, president of the association, in a news release. “However, it is imperative during this State of Emergency that we continue to steadfastly practice SOCIAL DISTANCING.”

The association is urging everyone to please refrain from organizing, supporting and attending such “gatherings," according to the release.

“The team at Cape Regional Health System is grateful to our community for their support of our healthcare heroes on the front lines,” said Susan Staeger, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, Cape Regional Health System.” We are also grateful and supportive of local law enforcement and first responders for their important role in enforcing the State of Emergency orders aimed at keeping us all safe. The themes of #stayhome and #socialdistancing are for the health and welfare of us all. Our hope is that soon, and very soon, we will be able to gather and celebrate how we overcame this challenge together – each doing our part.”

The Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City & Vicinity and Atlantic Cape Community college has scheduled a drive-thru food giveaway.

The first come, first served event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic City campus of the college at the corner of Kentucky and Baltic avenues.

For more information, contact Rev. James Barclay 609-553-0001.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

