LIVE UPDATES: NJ income tax deadline pushed to July 15

The deadline for businesses and residents to file state income taxes has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state income tax filing deadline and the corporation business tax filing deadline will be extended from April 15 to July 15, Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said in a statement Wednesday morning.
The state fiscal year is also being extended until Sept. 30 in response to the new coronavirus, according to the statement.
Cape May County officials Tuesday night said that there has been a “disappointing indifference” to mandates that second home owners and visitors remain out of the area.
"I have researched every option we have at our disposal to stop visitors from coming to Cape May County,” Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton said in a news release, adding that the governor holds the power to close state borders. “I sent out the message through regional and national media outlets imploring visitors, including second home owners, to stay home. This was a difficult decision but one that had to be made for the health and safety of our residents, we simply cannot support an influx of people in the county during this time. We have seen a disappointing indifference to this request.”
Tourism attractions throughout the county are closed until further notice, as well as campgrounds and golf courses, according to the release. Many hotels have voluntarily closed, and other motels and hotels are not yet open for the summer season.
So far, there have been 31 cases identified in Atlantic County, 12 in Cumberland and 26 in Cape May. Out of the total number of cases in Atlantic and Cape May counties, five in each have been deemed recovered, county officials said.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that there are 18,696 cases across the state and 267 deaths.
