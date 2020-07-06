At Monday's daily press conference, Gov. Phil Murphy said the rate at which COVID-19 spreads from one person to another – exceeded 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks.
"For every new case of COVID-19 we’re seeing, that case is leading to at least one other new case," he said.
The increase, he said, are tied directly to travel and other COVID-19 hotspots. In Hoboken, 12 of the 13 new cases were tied to travel to unknown hotspots. Elsewhere in North Jersey, several new cases are tied to a group of people who went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a wedding.
"We need to be smarter and work harder," Murphy said. "I do not want to have to hit another pause on our restart because a small number of New Jerseyans are being irresponsible and spreading COVID-19 while the rest of us continue to work hard to stop it. We all need to wear face coverings, even when it’s a hot day like today. COVID-19 doesn’t care about the weather. It only cares about finding another person to infect."
—
TRENTON (AP) — New Jersey Transit on Monday resumed full rail and light rail service after a break because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Also back Monday were youth day camps, in-person summer school and school graduation ceremonies, capped at 500 people and required to be outside.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had earlier announced the reopening as part of Stage 2, of three. Before the Fourth of July holiday, nearly a dozen different sectors reopened, though with limited capacity. They include: amusement parks, aquariums, boardwalk arcades, bowling alleys, casinos, libraries and museums.
Rail riders and NJ Transit workers must wear masks under the governor's reopening mandate.
New Jersey's coronavirus trends have continued to head in the right direction, while other states are seeing cases spike again.
There have been about 173,000 positive cases in New Jersey, with a confirmed death toll of 13,355. There are 1,854 other fatalities that officials say likely stemmed from COVID-19.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
—Associated Press
—
MAYS LANDING — Tree work will be taking place for the next several hours on Somers Point Road between Babcock Road and Atlantic Avenue in Hamilton Township, police said. There will be an alternating traffic, expect delays or avoid the area.
—
WILDWOOD — The high school here will be the first in the region to host an in-person graduation ceremony Monday evening, but it will be not be traditional.
Wildwood High School has planned a reverse ceremony where parents will sit on the field and students in the bleachers to accommodate social distancing guidelines set forth by the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy increased the outdoor crowd size to 500 last week, as promised, to coincide with the start of the outdoor in-person commencements.
Middle Township has planned its graduation ceremony for Tuesday, July 7.
—
Libraries in the region will reopen this week as some of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic are loosened.
The Atlantic County Library System will open four of its branches to the public Monday after being closed since mid-March.
Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hammonton and Mays Landing branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday with the first hour each day reserved for those at high risk from COVID-19. That includes the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
Each branch will operate at 25% capacity as mandated by the state and all patrons and staff will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The remaining five branches in Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor are expected to reopen July 13.
The Ocean City Free Public Library will also open 11 a.m. on Monday with similar restrictions.
The Cumberland County Library system announced it would reopen on July 13.
The Cape May County Library system said it will continue curbside pick-up only through the month of the July.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will host his daily coronavirus response briefing 1 p.m. Monday from the George Washington Ballroom in Trenton. Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be broadcast live on the governor's Youtube channel.
Wildwood High School
July 6 at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Field
Middle Township High School
July 7 at 4 p.m. at Memorial Field
Atlantic City High School
July 8 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at high school football field
Egg Harbor Township High School
July 8 at 8:45 a.m. at the high school football field
Cedar Creek High School
July 8 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. at the high school football field
Absegami High School
July 8 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. at the high school football field
Oakcrest High School
July 8 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. at the high school football field
Atlantic Christian School
July 8 at 10 a.m. at the school fields
Atlantic County Institute of Technology
July 8 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the high school soccer fields
Cape May County Technical School
July 8 at 10 a.m. at campus athletic fields
Cumberland Regional High School
July 8 at 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the high school
Pleasantville High School
July 8 and 9 at 10 a.m. at the high school football field
Barnegat High School
July 8, 9 or 10, time and date to be announced this week
St. Augustine Preparatory School
July 9 at 9 a.m. at the high school
Pinelands Regional High School
July 9 at 4 and 6 p.m. at the high school
Ocean City High School
July 9 at 10 a.m. at Carey Stadium
Southern Regional High School
July 9 at 4 and 6 p.m. at the high school
Mainland Regional High School
July 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the high school
Buena Regional High School
July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school Zucal Athletic Complex
Atlantic County Special Services School District
July 10 at 10 a.m. at the school
Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts
July 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the high school
Hammonton High School
July 20 at 6 p.m. at the high school football field
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.