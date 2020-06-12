LIVE UPDATES: NJ will sue Asbury Park over indoor dining ban

The state of New Jersey will sue a shore town that has defied an executive order by authorizing indoor dining to begin on Monday.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy began his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday by saying his administration had spoken with officials in Asbury Park but hadn’t resolved the issue.
As part of the second phase of the state's efforts to reopen its economy, Murphy has authorized outdoor dining and non-essential retail to resume on Monday. Asbury Park’s city council on Wednesday night approved a resolution permitting restaurants to host diners indoors on Monday, with some restrictions, in defiance of Murphy's executive order.
“We have one set of rules and they are based on one principle, and that is ensuring public health," Murphy said. "The attorney general will be bringing a lawsuit as we speak against Asbury Park to enforce our order.”
Asbury Park’s resolution would permit restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.
Asbury Park Mayor John Moor said in an email Friday that he couldn't comment because he had not seen the lawsuit.
Murphy has not indicated when restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor seating, aside from saying he hoped it would be “sooner rather than later.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 495, bringing the total to 166,164, Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing. There have been additional deaths 48, bringing the state total to 12,489.
The governor said Stage 2 of the state's reopening will begin Monday, allowing outdoor dining and indoor non-essential retail stores to reopen.
Murphy also signed an Executive Order allowing personal cares services to resume Monday, June 22. This includes but is not limited to salons, barber shops, spas and tattoo parlors. Everyone within these businesses is required to wear a mask or face covering unless they are receiving a service that prevents the use of it.
As of June 10, New Jersey's transmission rate had fallen to 0.66 people infected per person, making it among the lowest in the country, Murphy said.
Cape May County Health Department officials released on Friday additional dates for the Social Distancing Ambassador program.
The new run of dates takes the program into July, according to a news release from the county. The Social Distancing Ambassadors includes two representatives from the Cape May County Health Department and volunteers from the Reserve Medical Corp of Cape May County who visit the different shore towns.
The representatives focus on positive reinforcement for people that are properly socially distancing or wearing masks, according to the release. Information bags are available for those that are interested, and masks are given out to those that want one. All the necessary sanitation and hand hygiene take place during the time the Ambassadors are out in the various towns. There is no enforcement element involved with this initiative.
“When Director Thornton and I spoke about this idea, we never thought it would be this well received and garner as much media attention as it has,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department. “It was just about connecting with our guests in a positive way to ensure people followed proper safety guidelines. But our staff has once again knocked it out of the park. They deserve a lot of credit for the great work they have done.”
Below is the schedule of the dates, municipalities, and times the Social Distancing Ambassadors will be out throughout Cape May County:
- June 13 – Greater Wildwoods – 10 a.m. until noon
- June 19 – Sea Isle City – 10 a.m. until noon
- June 19 – Strathmere – 10 a.m. until noon
- June 20 – Avalon – 10 a.m. until noon
- June 26 – Greater Wildwoods – 10 a.m. until noon
- June 26 – Stone Harbor – 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- June 27 – Cape May – 10 a.m. until noon
- July 2 – Ocean City – 10 a.m. until noon
- July 2 – Strathmere – 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
“All the reports I get back from people is how great the Ambassadors have been received,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “This is one of the ways we believe helps our County reopen safely. Our County government is doing our part to ensure the proper messaging is getting out to residents and guests.”
Cape May County on Friday launched "Safely Together," a county-wide educational campaign.
According to a news release from the county, the campaign is designed to "reinforce the message that Cape May County is committed to working together to encourage visitors and locals to follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of those living in and visiting Cape May County." The campaign will include digital, print, billboard, social media and broadcast ads emphasizing the importance of social distancing, wearing face coverings and hand sanitizing. Digital downloads of these ads will be available for all local businesses to use.
“The education and communication component of the recovery plan is extremely important as we move forward and open Cape May County for resident and summer visitor enjoyment," Freeholder Will Morey said in the release. "The message is simple, creative, and serves as a “Call to action” that we must and should work together for the safety of everyone as we learn to live and function during the time of COVID.”
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,498 cases with 173 deaths and 1,209 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 665 cases with 55 deaths and 432 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,303 cases and 105 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
