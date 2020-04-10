You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: No more warnings for those found on Ventnor beaches and Boardwalks, city officials say

Shore Towns

Ventnor Boardwalk and beach closes at noon on Friday April. 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Ventnor officials said Friday that, going forward, they will not be issuing warnings to people on the beaches and Boardwalk in violation of the city’s mandate.

Those who are found in those spaces will be issued a summons and will face fines up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. They also noted that changes to emergency medical procedures include screening patients from a six-foot distance, as well as Gov. Phil Murphy’s order to bar all non-essential construction.

“All off these measures are unfortunate but necessary steps to protect each other, flatten the curve of infection, and reduce the stress on our resources to fight back,” according to the post.

There are currently eight confirmed cases in the city, but officials said they believe the number of cases is higher based on EMS calls.

Margate police said Thursday that their beaches will be restricted to foot traffic only.

“Walking and running will be allowed as long as social distancing guidelines are followed,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci announced the reopening of several park facilities Friday, the Daily Journal reported.

The city had previously closed all parks indefinitely, following Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate this week that closed state and county parks.

Spaces opening back up include the walking track at Romano Park, the fishing and the walking trail at Anthony Campanella Park in South Vineland, the dog park on Laurel Road and the Landis Park walking trail, according to the news outlet.

State officials scheduled a 10:30 a.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 198 cases, six deaths and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 116 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and four deaths. Cumberland County has reported 134 cases and three deaths.

During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy said that the number of positive cases has increased by 3,748, bringing the total to 51,027. There have been 198 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,700.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

