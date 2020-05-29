LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City assisted living center awarded $900K for expanded telehealth services

An assisted living facility in Ocean City was awarded $909,560 in federal money to expand telehealth services.
United Methodist Communities at the Shores was given the award for remote patient monitoring platform and telehealth software licenses to be used in a skilled nursing setting to help prevent falls and other dangerous conditions without requiring excessive in-person monitoring and to allow for remote consultations in settings where either provider shortages or COVID-19 impacts would delay or prevent access to specialty or nursing care, according to a news release from state officials.
It's part of a combined $3.25 million in federal funding through the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program to expand telehealth services throughout the state during the pandemic, according to a news release from U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker. The program was created as part of the CARES Act passed by congress in April.
“Expanding telehealth services is critical to ensuring the health and safety not only of patients and clients, but also our medical professionals and caregivers, especially as we continue to fight the coronavirus,” said Menendez. “These awards will help providers build the framework and infrastructure necessary to keep patients connected with the evaluation, treatment, monitoring, therapy, and services they need with the caregivers they trust.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a bright light on the critical importance of tools like telehealth services in ensuring New Jerseyans receive the care they need,” said Booker. “Expanding telehealth capabilities in New Jersey through federal funding like this will help provide both patients and heath care professionals the flexibility needed to safely deliver care to some of our most vulnerable populations impacted by this public health crisis.”
The Cape May – Lewes Ferry’s has begun sounding “Bravo-Zulu” on the vessel’s horn to show support and appreciation to health care providers on both sides of the Delaware Bay who are on the frontlines of the battle with COVID-19, according to a news release.
The signal will be broadcast each evening at 5:45 p.m. in Cape May and 7:30 p.m. in Lewes, Delaware, according to the release. The tribute will continue daily through June 30.
“We wanted to show our appreciation to the healthcare workers in our community and to let them know we are thinking of them,” said Derek Robinson, Cape May Lewes Ferry Port Captain. “Our ships will sound BZ fifteen minutes prior to leaving the respective ports on the last departures for the day. These are challenging times, but we’ll get through this together!”
The combination of the nautical signal flags Bravo-Zulu (also referred to as “BZ”) is a naval signal meaning “Well Done” with regards to actions, operations, or performance. The vessels horn will issue the following each day at 5:45 p.m. in Cape May and 7:30 p.m. in Lewes:
Bravo – one long sound blast followed by three short sound bursts (__ …)
Zulu – two long sound blasts followed by two short sound bursts (__ __ ..)
Other marine operations have been performing this symbolic tribute in other parts of the country, typically at 7:00 p.m. The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is coordinating its signal gesture with the Ferry’s departure schedule. In addition, the vessel will be docked at the time of signal transmission so no confusion will occur with Delaware Bay vessel traffic.
Ocean City officials on Friday released an updated list of the lifeguarded beaches this weekend.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announced in a news release that the city Beach Patrol will be guarding the following beaches for the 2020 Memorial Day Weekend.
Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Beginning Saturday the following beaches will be guarded:
- North Street
- 14th Street
- Stenton Place
- 26th Street
- St. Charles Place
- 30th Street
- Brighton Place
- 34th Street
- 5th Street
- 44th Street
- 8th Street
- 58th Street
- 9th Street
- 10th Street
- 11th Street
- 12th Street
Officials asked that beachgoers maintain six feet of space between strangers when using the beaches, to avoid groups of 10 or more and masks or face coverings are recommended.
Tents and canopies will not be permitted on the beaches between First Street and 10th Street, according to the release. On other beaches, they will be limited in size to 8 feet wide by 6 feet deep by 6 feet tall, and they must be placed at the back of the beach within 10 feet of the seaward side of the dunes.
Thank you for helping to keep Ocean City safe. The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. If you have any questions, please call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit www.ocnj.us/ocbp or view the Ocean City Government Access Channel 97.
Two Atlantic County officials are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to reopen all businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic
It’s the second letter from county Executive Dennis Levinson and Freeholder Chairman Frank D. Formica to the governor focusing on small businesses which remain shuttered as non-essential. The last letter was sent before the Memorial Day holiday.
“But as of today, nearly one week after the holiday weekend, most of those ‘non-essential’ businesses remain closed with the exception of some that are permitted to provide curbside service,” according to the Thursday letter. “Those still closed include a great number of small ‘mom and pop’ stores that depend upon the busy summer tourism season to carry them through the year.”
The officials said that are asked by these business owners when they can reopen, and their only response is “the governor won’t permit it” while big box retailers like Walmart and Sam’s Club remain open.
“It would be helpful if we had an explanation to provide them or the science and data behind your decision to keep them closed or operating at a limited capacity,” according to the letter. “We strongly believe the small businesses can be just as responsible, if not more so, than their larger, national competitors. It is far easier for them to enforce social distancing, face masks, and hygiene and sanitation protocols by virtue of the smaller numbers of customers and employees.”
Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick on Friday called on county government to expand its testing for COVID-19 to include asymptomatic individuals as well as workers and inmates at the county jail.
"The social distancing efforts of Atlantic County residents have kept our infection rate down, which gives us the capacity to test more residents for COVID-19," said Fitzpatrick in a news release. "Now that the curve has been flattened, county government needs to expand its testing population so that more businesses can reopen."
Currently, members of the public wishing to be tested for COVID-19 by the county must be symptomatic and have a doctor's prescription, according to the release. Fitzpatrick is calling on county government to remove these requirements while still prioritizing symptomatic residents as well as first responders and front-line workers.
"The Press of Atlantic City reported that there is no universal testing for inmates at the county jail, which puts inmates and workers at risk. We need to expand testing at the jail now that we have the additional capacity to do so," Caren said.
Finally, Fitzpatrick is encouraging the county to partner with pharmacies like CVS to expand its testing capacity beyond county government test sites. Starting this week, the CVS locations in Brigantine and Pleasantville will offer tests to asymptomatic individuals without requiring a prescription.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,181 cases with 156 deaths with 834 recovered. Cape May County has reported 616 cases with 27 deaths and 277 deemed off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,969 cases and 66 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
Which South Jersey high schools have announced plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies?
Wildwood High School
July 6 at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Field
Middle Township High School
July 7 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Field
Ocean City High School
July 7 at Carey Stadium. Time to be announced
Cape May County Technical School
July 8 at 10 a.m. at campus athletic fields
Egg Harbor Township
Date and time to be announced
Atlantic City High School
Date and time to be announced
St. Augustine Prep
Date and time to be announced
Hammonton High School
Time and date to be announced
Cumberland Regional High School
Time and date to be announced
Barnegat High School
Date and time to be determined
Buena High School
July 10. No time has been announced. Rain date is scheduled for July 13.
