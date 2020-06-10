The Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association on Tuesday released a statement that Gov. Phil Murphy’s easing of restrictions “does not go far enough.”
“We welcome Governor Murphy’s lifting of the stay-at-home order and easing limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings,” association President Wes Kazmarck said. “But we believe that his new executive order does not go far enough for the Ocean City’s boardwalk businesses and the thousands of people they employ.”
“Our businesses – retail, restaurants and amusements – are prepared to open today. We are prepared to operate as safely as possible to protect the health and safety of our workers and guests, while allowing families to enjoy all that the Ocean City boardwalk has to offer,” he said. “Our businesses may not be essential to Governor Murphy, but they are essential to us, our families and everyone we employ here in Ocean City. They are essential to paying mortgage, rent, taxes, putting food on the table, paying for health care, and planning for retirement. We are running out of time.”
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced a parade Tuesday to honor graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 1 p.m. June 17, Desiderio will be driving the city with a fire engine and other city vehicles and stopping in front of the homes of any graduate who is signed-up for our special “Graduation Parade,” he said in a letter to residents.
In addition, since this year’s Skimmer Festival Seaside Vendors Market has been canceled, the city is putting on a “Skimmer Sidewalk Sale” throughout town on June 20, which will give local business owners the opportunity to place their merchandise on tables and racks in front of their establishments and allow them to welcome customers indoors where permissible, according to the letter.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,466 cases with 170 deaths and 1,142 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 662 cases with 53 deaths and 435 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,274 cases and 99 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
