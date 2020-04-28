LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City official says Memorial Day opening would be 'a challenge'

It would be “a challenge” for Ocean City to be fully open by Memorial Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said.
Michele Gillian, executive director of the city’s Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday that the resort’s hundreds of businesses may not be fully operational by the holiday weekend, but that the first or second week of June would be more a realistic goal.
“We could definitely be open, but I don’t think we’ll be up and running 100%,” Gillian said, calling the holiday weekend target date a challenge.
“There’s going to be guidelines that businesses need to get up to speed to make sure there’s a clean safe environment for everyone,” she said, referring to Gov. Phil Murphy's orders, which currently only allow essential businesses to be operational. “We would like to open in two weeks, but we want to make sure when we open, we don’t see any spikes or anything like that.”
There are 106 businesses on the Boardwalk alone, as well as 111 businesses downtown, she said. Overall, there are at least 800 businesses in the city, not including real estate and insurance firms.
“Believe me, the business community would love to open, but they’re being as cautious and optimistic as possible,” Gillian said.
The city's Boardwalk and beaches are currently closed.
—
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on Tuesday will be flying over New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania to honor first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tomorrow's #AmericaStrong flyover serves as a salute to frontline #COVID responders.#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/iyiZEd9Y1X— Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 27, 2020
The coordinated flyover will begin over Newark and New York City around noon and will last for 35 minutes before moving on to Trenton for 10 minutes and Philadelphia for 20 minutes, according to CNN.
The military is calling the collaborative salute "America Strong."
Find out more information here.
—
Some part-time employees at Atlantic Cape Community College will be placed on a temporary work hiatus due to the pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
The hiatus will start for employees who cannot work from home in early May, according to a news release from the college. Classes have been moved to online instruction, and a significant portion of the jobs affected are those that cannot be performed with students no longer on campus.
“We tried to maintain full-staffing for as long as possible to avoid a move like this, but, like educational institutions across the country, Atlantic Cape is significantly financially impacted as a result of the pandemic,” college President Dr. Barbara Gaba said.
Affected employees will be eligible to apply for unemployment, according to the release.
—
Officials in an Ocean County township reminded residents Tuesday to dispose of their personal protective equipment properly.
In a news release sent out by police in Barnegat Township, officials said that residents should not flush masks, gloves, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, even if the package says flushable, because they can damage sewer pump stations.
Those products do not break down in the sewers, clogging sewer mains and pump station equipment, according to the release.
“Wipes and paper towels can also clog your home's internal plumbing, which could lead you to a costly visit from a plumber,” officials said.
—
Residents who receive benefits through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional benefits next month to help food needs related to the pandemic.
An additional $36 million will be provided to about 214,000 households in May, according to a news release from the state Department of Human Services.
“During this tough time, we want to make sure that we are providing as much food assistance as possible to eligible households for as long as we can,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said. “I continue to thank our Congressional delegation for their efforts to protect and help residents as we respond to this pandemic.”
The supplemental benefits will be directly loaded to NJ SNAP recipients’ Families First EBT cards as part of their regular monthly payment, according to the release.
—
Cases of COVID-19 and related deaths have climbed in Cumberland County to 619 cases and nine, respectively.
Fatalities have included three from Bridgeton, two from Upper Deerfield Township, one from Commercial Township and three from Vineland, according to the county’s website.
—
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County has rescheduled its Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser. Originally planned for May15, the new date is Nov. 13, and it will be held at the Millville Elks Club on Broad Street in Millville. Tickets are still $30 each and more information can be obtained by calling 856-696-4190 or by visiting www.bgccumberland.org.
—
Vineland's day of generosity and donation, #GivingTuesdayNow, will take place on May 5.
Giving Tuesday believes strongly in the idea that generosity has the power to unite and heal communities during both good and bad times, according to a news release from the city. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to affect people of all different backgrounds and from all over the globe, Giving Tuesday Now is an opportunity for people to come together as one and spread joy, even as we practice social distancing. No act of generosity is too small, whether it’s giving to a favorite non-profit, thanking a healthcare worker, safely volunteering, supporting small businesses or sharing a smile with a neighbor.
“The economic effect of COVID-19 will be felt by everyone and non-profit organizations are no exception, including us at Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Donna Bennett, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. “Giving Tuesday is a day where people come together and support organizations they feel connected to. I’m confident that I can speak for all non-profit leaders in saying, we are thankful for each and every supporter regardless of how they engage with us. It is through our supporters and volunteers kindness that we can continue our mission to defend the potential of the youth in our communities every day at Big Brothers Big Sisters.”
To learn more about Giving Tuesday Now, visit https://now.givingtuesday.org/. To support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties please visit their website at http://www.DoALotForALittleToday.org/ or please contact Melody Montgomery at mmontgomery@southjerseybigs.org.
—
The Arc of Atlantic County announced an initiative to spread encouragement to members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a note-writing program.
Through Hope Notes, which runs through June 30, volunteers are asked to share pictures and positive words of encouragement with people who use residential services through The Arc of Atlantic County.
Notes, letters and cards, as well as drawn or painted pictures, can be mailed to:
HOPE NOTES c/o Friends at The Arc of Atlantic County
6550 Delilah Rd., St. 101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Or, send an email to Hopenotes@TheArcAtlantic.org.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the new coronavirus.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has recorded 775 cases with 30 deaths and 127 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has recorded 302 cases, with 92 recovered and 20 deaths. Cumberland County has recorded 619 cases and nine deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
During Monday’s briefing, Murphy Murphy announced additional 2,146 cases in New Jersey on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 111,188. There were also 106 additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,044 deaths statewide.
—
Also on Monday, Murphy and Callahan announced an administrative order clarifying which businesses are allowed to operate through Murphy COVID-19 mandate.
- 1.) Pet grooming businesses, pet daycare, and pet boarding businesses and 2.) stores that principally sell items necessary for religious observation or worship shall be considered essential retail businesses.
- Car dealerships may permit customers that have ordered and/or purchased a vehicle online or by phone to test drive the vehicle at the time of pick-up or prior to delivery, provided the dealership adopts social distancing policies, the individual is given access to the vehicle alone, and the dealership appropriately cleans and sanitizes the vehicle after such test drive if the customer does not purchase the vehicle.
- Licensees, owners, operators, employees, or independent contractors of personal care services facilities are not permitted to provide personal care services in their own homes, the homes of others, or in any facility or business setting unless the individual personal care service provider is providing the service to their household members, immediate family or other individuals with whom the personal care service provider has a close personal relationship, such as those for whom the personal care service provider is a caretaker or romantic partner. A prior business relationship alone does not qualify as a close personal relationship.
“As long as my stay-at-home order remains in effect, we’ll continue to provide New Jerseyans and our business community at-large with as much clarity as possible for any and all restrictions we’ve put in place,” Murphy said. “I thank everyone for doing their part to stay at home and maintain social distancing, which is the single most important thing we can do to beat this virus.”
“We understand the challenges businesses face in these unprecedented times and the need to keep the economy operating," Callahan said. “These clarifications address the way certain businesses are permitted to operate, while adhering to the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.”
Murphy also signed an executive order that extends retired officer carry permits by a period of 90 days until after the ongoing Public Health Emergency ends. The order also creates a process for individuals seeking to obtain or renew a Carry Permit to demonstrate the ability to safely handle and use a handgun as required by existing law.
“Retired law enforcement officers should not need to worry about the expiration of their carry permits,” Murphy said. “At the same time, we must ensure that those applying for or renewing a carry permit have the ability to complete all legal requirements needed to obtain one. This executive order ensures that our strong, commonsense gun safety measures are in place while respecting existing law governing access to firearms.”
—
Somers Point Councilman James Toto announced last week a partnership with My Wellness Express to provide private testing for a new coronavirus for municipal employees.
"We are in a crisis, and we have to look to President Trump's examples of partnering with industry to get through this,” Toto said in a news release. “As a councilman, I want to do all that I can to keep Somers Point functioning during such a difficult time. By providing testing for our employees we can get those who are suspected of being positive tested, and back to work quicker. Or know for sure their status so they can take the appropriate measures. To solve this challenge, I contacted My Wellness Express and Mike Schwartz. Working with our administration here in Somers Point led by Sean McGuigan I am happy to announce testing will take place starting next week for our municipal employees through My Wellness Express."
—
Wildwood Crest officials updates residents on current restrictions during the pandemic last week.
Current restrictions include:
- BEACH/BIKE PATH: The entire length of the Wildwood Crest beach and the beachfront portion of the Wildwood Crest Bike Path (Cresse Avenue to Rambler Road) are currently closed to the public for all activities. The borough has announced tentative plans to open both the beach and the bike path for all activities beginning May 8. These openings are contingent on any new restrictions or mandates put forth by the State of New Jersey or the County of Cape May.
- PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAYGROUNDS: All public parks and playgrounds in the borough are currently closed. The borough has announced tentative plans to open these facilities beginning May 8, contingent on any new restrictions or mandates put forth by the State of New Jersey or the County of Cape May.
- BOROUGH BUILDINGS/FACILITIES: All Borough of Wildwood Crest public buildings remain closed. This includes Borough Hall, Crest Pier Recreation Center, Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, Department of Public Works facility, Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 building and Nesbitt Tourism Information Center. These buildings are currently closed indefinitely.
- SEWER RENT PAYMENTS: The deadline for payments of first-quarter sewer rents has been extended to May 1, with a 10-day grace period. The previous deadline was April 1.
- MERCANTILE LICENSES: The deadline for payment of 2020 borough mercantile license fees has been extended to June 1. The previous deadline was May 1.
- PROPERTY TAX PAYMENTS: The due date for second-quarter property tax payments (May 1) and penalties for late payments have not changed. Any potential changes to property tax payment deadlines can only be made by the State of New Jersey. The borough is considering temporarily lowering the interest rate penalties for late payments. More information may be forthcoming.
- SHORT-TERM RENTALS: As per a resolution passed by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders on April 7, short-term rentals to transient or seasonal guests are prohibited. Exceptions include those listed in New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Order 2020-8; employees of local, county, state or federal agencies requiring housing as part of their official duties; and employees of essential businesses requiring housing as part of their official duties.
In conjunction with the County of Cape May, the Borough of Wildwood Crest is also involved in developing plans for the reopening of area businesses. In addition, the borough is currently working on plans to loosen restrictions on businesses in order to help aid their financial recoveries.
For further information, contact the borough at 609-522-5176.
