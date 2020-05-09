LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle, Upper Township join list of reopened beaches

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,759, bringing the total to 137,085, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There have been 166 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 9,116.
“We are not out of the woods,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials.
There are 4,628 people hospitalized across the state, including 1,416 people in intensive care and 1,054 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday, 422 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 364 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 139 new hospitalizations, and 102 people discharged from hospitals.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,495 cases with 72 deaths and 351 residents cleared as recovered.
Cape May County has reported 15 new cases for a total of 458 with 32 deaths and 196 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,199 cases and 31 deaths.
Included in the totals are 62 new cases and four deaths reported Saturday by Atlantic County officials.
The most recent fatalities included two Hammonton men, ages 78 and 70, an 88-year old Galloway man, and a 62-year old Egg Harbor Township woman, according to county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. All four had pre-existing health conditions and three were residents of long-term care facilities.
Atlantic County has tested 1,053 residents to date with 25.9% confirmed as positive, well below the current statewide rate of positivity of 39%, she said.
Included in the new positives are 30 males, ages 1 to 76 and 32 females, ages 10 to 91, Gilmore said.
Twelve are from Galloway, 10 are from Atlantic City, eight are residents of Hammonton and seven are from Egg Harbor Township, she said. Five residents of Hamilton Township and four residents of Northfield and Pleasantville have been confirmed positive. Absecon and Linwood each have three more confirmed cases while Buena Vista Township and Mullica Township have two. One resident from Egg Harbor City and Port Republic have each tested positive.
Thirty-three additional residents have been cleared as recovered, she said.
Atlantic County will continue its drive-thru testing next week on Tuesday and Thursday by appointment, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation, she said. Appointments are available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.org. All testing is conducted behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced two new American Red Cross convalescent plasma collection sites in North Jersey.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated our communities and hit North Jersey particularly hard,” Murphy said. “By opening two convalescent plasma collections sites in North Jersey, where there is a concentration of the state’s highest infection rates and deaths, the American Red Cross can identify more donors and better serve patients in need of this therapy. I am extremely grateful to the partnership between the American Red Cross and University Hospital for their collaboration in bringing convalescent plasma collection and therapy together for the benefit of our fellow New Jerseyans.”
Mayor Leonard Desiderio of Sea Isle City, Mayor Richard Palombo of Upper Township and Mayor Jay Gillian of Ocean City announced Saturday that they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation, a release said.
The mayors have been working with a Cape May County task force on a plan to reopen beaches safely.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited.
The Ventnor City Farmers Market is set to reopen this month.
It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 22, at Atlantic and Newport avenues, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
Safety guidelines include vendors spaced out, customers are mandated to maintain six feet of social distancing and only vendors will touch products, among other rules, according to the post.
Cape May County officials on Saturday urged business owners to begin preparing COVID-19 mitigation plans for when they are allowed to resume operation after a talk with Gov. Phil Murphy on their reopening proposal.
Officials continue to actively pursue plans to safely reopen the county, following Murphy’s directives, as well as advice from healthcare professionals, according to a news release.
Earlier this week, the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative, a coalition led by county Freeholder Vice-Director Len Desiderio and Freeholder Will Morey proposal to Murphy detailing a “safe, smart and progressive” reopening.
Murphy’s office responded almost immediately and a conference call was conducted that same evening with the Murphy’s chief of staff, his administrative team and the county Freeholder Board, according to the release. A follow-up conference call is scheduled for this Tuesday.
“We are very appreciative of the Governor’s immediate response. The spirit of the call was collaborative in nature and there was a clear indication that a common goal was shared between the state and the county,” said Morey. “The Governor’s staff is looking closely at our proposal and the dates suggested. We are pursuing a plan including dates that are mutually agreeable for the continuation of safe openings in stages that provide our local governments and businesses time to adequately prepare.”
The proposal recommends opening beaches, boardwalks and other public facilities for active recreation now with a gradual progression to fuller use with mitigation protocols on June 1, according to the release. Rentals shorter than thirty days are to commence in most municipalities on June 1.
The proposal also recommends that outdoor dining and bar service be allowed to begin on May 26, along with curb-side pick-up retail sales on May 11, according to the release. Indoor dining and retail would be open with social distancing and other protocols on June 1.
Business owners and other interested parties are urged to visit capemaycountynj.gov/1420/Recovery-Task-Force-FAQs, as every sector of business and government is expected to put in place mitigation protocols before reopening can begin.
“We want everyone to understand that our submission is a proposal, not yet the plan,” said Desiderio. “We all would like to be able to simply handle things the way we always have, but we have to accept that things are going to be different. Every business, church, government building and public and private facility will need to use and follow strict virus mitigation protocols. The Recovery Initiative has done a lot of hard work and sample protocols are available for many sectors. We urge everyone to begin to learn the protocols, educate your staff, secure supplies of masks and other personal protective equipment and be ready to move toward reopening when the Governor enables us to do so.”
“Mitigation protocols will be critically important, not only for the protection of staff and customers, but also for the viability of our businesses,” Morey said. “Customers will expect businesses to take responsible measures to ensure their safety and businesses must not let their guard down when it comes to providing a safe environment. We recommend that business get underway in preparing for the implementation of these all-important safety measures and industry specific protocols.”
A poll released Thursday found that 96% of New Jerseyans say that COVID-19 is having a major impact on the country.
In addition, 95% say it's having a major impact on New Jersey, with 96% and 94% saying it's having a impact on the country's and state's economies, respectively, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.
Eight in ten (79%) feel the outbreak is having a major impact on their local community; another one in five (20%) say it is having a minor impact, according to the poll. A similarly high number (70%) say the outbreak is having a major impact on their daily life, and another 25% say it is having a minor impact.
According to a news release from the university:
The pandemic’s impact on other personal areas are more mixed. While more than eight in 10 residents say the outbreak is having some type of impact on their finances and emotional well-being, residents are roughly split as to whether the impact has been a major or minor one in each of these areas (43% report a major impact on finances, 42% on emotional well-being).
New Jerseyans feel the severity of the impact because, for a majority, it is personal. Sixty-one percent say they know someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus; among this group, 8 percent report that they and/or someone in their household have tested positive. Thirteen percent of residents report that they and/or someone in their household have not been tested yet but have experienced symptoms; among these households, 31% have tried to get tested but could not.
The pandemic has also radically altered daily life in various ways for sizeable numbers of New Jerseyans. Many report disruptions to their work life and/or the work life of a member of their household because of the outbreak: 54% report at least one household member has had to work from home, 32% report at least one household member has been laid off, 44% report at least one household member has had work hours or pay reduced, and 38% report at least one household member has had to continue going to work despite risk of close contact with others. About one in five say they and/or someone in the household has had a hard time working from home because of taking care of other household members; this number rises among those with children at home.
When it comes to seeking care, 57% of residents say they and/or someone in their household have had a medical appointment cancelled or postponed; 24% have not been able to obtain an appointment at all. Forty-two percent say at least one member of their household has received medical care from a health professional by phone or through an electronic device. One in ten report that they and/or someone in their household has been unable to get needed medications, whether prescription or over-the-counter.
“There is no doubt that this pandemic is taking a personal and professional toll on a large number of New Jerseyans, as well as affecting their physical and mental health,” said Ashley Koning, assistant research professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling (ECPIP) at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “This is especially true for certain populations in the state, such as non-white residents, those with lower levels of education, those in lower income brackets, and those living in certain regions.”
Four in ten say at least one member of their household has had trouble getting the groceries they want or need, and over half say the same about getting cleaning supplies or other household essentials.
Results are from a statewide poll of 1,502 adults contacted by live callers on landlines and cell phones from April 22 – May 2. The full sample has a margin of error of +/-2.9 percentage points. Interviews were done in English and, when requested, Spanish.
A woman who refused to wear a mask at a Somers Point retailer and a Buena Vista liquor store that allowed customers entry without masks were charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, University Hospital CEO Shereef Elnahal and American Red Cross New Jersey Region CEO Rosie Taravella.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,433 cases with 68 deaths with 318 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 443 cases with 32 deaths and 196 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,199 cases and 31 deaths.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases had increased by 1,985, bringing the total to 135,454. There have been 162 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 8,952.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
Ocean City's Boardwalk and beaches remain closed.
Sea Isle City
Sea Isle City's beaches and promenade are closed.
Stone Harbor
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
