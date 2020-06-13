LIVE UPDATES: Petition to open Ocean City Boardwalk businesses has over 2,500 signatures

An online petition that aims to urge Gov. Phil Murphy to fully open all businesses on the Ocean City Boardwalk has garnered over 2,500 signatures.
It was started by the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, which has released the findings of a survey that has shown revenues are down by more than 50% for three in four Boardwalk businesses; 76% of Boardwalk businesses have cut their workforce by more than 50%; one in eight Boardwalk businesses say they have considered closing for good; and 100% of Ocean City businesses report having social distancing, safety and hygiene plans in place.
“In short, it’s past time for Governor Murphy to allow Ocean City Boardwalk businesses – retail, restaurants and amusements – to fully open with safeguards in place before it is too late for our businesses and the workers we employ,” according to a description of the petition. “Our businesses may not be essential to Governor Murphy, but they are essential to us, our families and everyone we employ here in Ocean City. Ocean City’s Boardwalk businesses did our part.
“We followed by the governor’s executive order and shut down our businesses, delayed opening for the season and prohibited shoppers from entering our stores, eating in our restaurants or enjoying our rides. We simply cannot survive even another month of this. It is time to open all local Ocean City businesses. Today.”
The state is scheduled on Monday to enter the second stage of Murphy's recovery plan, “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health Through Public Health." With it, outdoor dining and limited in-person retail are allowed.
There is no COVID-19 briefing with state officials scheduled for Saturday.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,522 cases with 174 deaths and 1,209 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 671 cases with 56 deaths and 442 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,322 cases with 108 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
GALLERY: Memorial Day photos from the Ocean City Boardwalk
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Lauren Cell of Springfield, Delaware County, with her kids Emma and Nolan, 5 and 3, check out the items for sale at Jilly's T-Shirt Factory on May 25th in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. (l-r) Amy Rihl and Pete Frisko, Ocean City residents, watch the surfers catching rides by the 5th street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. Judy Subers of Skippack Village, PA, shows off an Ocean City facemask she just purchased.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. (l-r) Lauren Cell of Sprinfield, Delaware County, with her kids Emma and Nolan, 5 and 3, check out the items for sale at Jilly's T-Shirt Factory.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. Taylor DiStefano of Egg Harbor City, 17, working at Jilly's T-Shirt Factory.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
At Manco and Manco, co-owner Chuck Bangle shows some of the changes made inside their main location on 9th and boardwalk in Ocean City. Tables have been removed from some booths and tables have been removed in the main dining area to operate the restaurant at 50% capacity. On May 25th crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. Wendy Barth of Separately Swimwear on the Boardwalk across the way from the Music Pier has had a quiet business weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Wendy Barth of Separately Swimwear on the Boardwalk across the way from the Music Pier has had a quiet business weekend. On May 25th in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
At Manco and Manco in Ocean City on May 25, (l-r) co-owner Chuck Bangle has his temperature taken by his delivery manager Zac McBride.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. (l-r) Tony Krajcsik and Dave Barba, both of Bucks County, with a fresh pie from Manco and Manco.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
