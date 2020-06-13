You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Petition to open Ocean City Boardwalk businesses has over 2,500 signatures

052620_nws_ocboardwalk

On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

An online petition that aims to urge Gov. Phil Murphy to fully open all businesses on the Ocean City Boardwalk has garnered over 2,500 signatures.

The Change.org petition, "Governor Murphy: Allow Ocean City Boardwalk businesses to open,” has reached 2,518 of its goal of 5,000 signatures, according to the website.

It was started by the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, which has released the findings of a survey that has shown revenues are down by more than 50% for three in four Boardwalk businesses; 76% of Boardwalk businesses have cut their workforce by more than 50%; one in eight Boardwalk businesses say they have considered closing for good; and 100% of Ocean City businesses report having social distancing, safety and hygiene plans in place.

“In short, it’s past time for Governor Murphy to allow Ocean City Boardwalk businesses – retail, restaurants and amusements – to fully open with safeguards in place before it is too late for our businesses and the workers we employ,” according to a description of the petition. “Our businesses may not be essential to Governor Murphy, but they are essential to us, our families and everyone we employ here in Ocean City. Ocean City’s Boardwalk businesses did our part.

“We followed by the governor’s executive order and shut down our businesses, delayed opening for the season and prohibited shoppers from entering our stores, eating in our restaurants or enjoying our rides. We simply cannot survive even another month of this. It is time to open all local Ocean City businesses. Today.”

The state is scheduled on Monday to enter the second stage of Murphy's recovery plan, “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health Through Public Health." With it, outdoor dining and limited in-person retail are allowed.

There is no COVID-19 briefing with state officials scheduled for Saturday.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,522 cases with 174 deaths and 1,209 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 671 cases with 56 deaths and 442 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,322 cases with 108 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

