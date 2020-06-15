New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, June 9, 2020. New Jersey has eased its restrictions on gatherings, allowing up to 50 people to get together inside and as many as 100 outside as the state begins to lift measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Anne-Marie Caruso/The Record via AP, Pool)
Outdoor dining and limited in-person retail begin Monday in New Jersey as the state enters the second phase of its reopening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants and bars have been limited to take-out only and retail stores closed since mid-March when the governor signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency.
“This is a big day,” Gov. Phil Murphy told NBC Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie from the boardwalk in Asbury Park Monday morning. “We’re slowly but surely getting back on our feet.”
Gurthrie noted that the state recently won a court case against Asbury Park as the shore town tried to reopen indoor dining ahead of the governor issuing any order allowing for it.
“The virus indoors is far more lethal than it is outdoors, so we’ve got to be very careful about opening up things that are indoors,” Murphy said. “We’ll get there, there’s no question we’ll get there. We’re just not ready yet.”
He said that casinos and indoor dining will eventually reopen, but he doesn’t feel it’s responsible yet.
Asked about the possibility of another shutdown of economic activity if cases spike, Murphy said it was a possibility, but added, “I hope to God we don’t have to.”
Guthrie also mentioned the governor’s participation in two recent protests against police brutality and asked Murphy if he supported the movement to defund the police.
“I don’t think it’s a black and white question,” Murphy said. “I’ve always thought that this is again, ‘what are your priorities, what does your budget say,’ not just your words, but where are you putting your money. And we believe in lifting communities up and deepening engagement between law enforcement and our communities. And we’ll continue to stand for that.”
Under the governor's latest order:
Libraries are permitted to offer curbside pickup and can reopen their outdoor spaces to the public, but patrons shall not be permitted to enter the brick-and-mortar premises;
Restaurants and indoor recreational and entertainment businesses are permitted to allow individuals to tour their facilities for event-planning purposes, but such individuals must wear face coverings at all times and the facility may not provide food or drink tastings or samplings;
Students, who may be accompanied by parents or guardians, may enter school premises to retrieve personal belongings from lockers, classrooms, or other areas;
Open houses to view real estate are permitted, provided they comply with the restrictions on indoor gatherings, including the requirement that attendees wear face coverings;
Bicycle shops, boat dealerships, car and used car dealerships, farming equipment stores, federal firearms licensees, livestock feed stores, mobile phone retail and repair shops, motorcycle dealerships, and nurseries and garden centers can operate according to the requirements placed on essential retail businesses;
All car washes can operate according to the requirements placed on essential retail businesses;
Yard and garage sales are permitted subject to the requirements on indoor gatherings, but municipalities shall have the discretion to impose additional restrictions on these sales;
Special events, including fireworks displays, at public and private beaches, boardwalks, lakes, and lakeshores are permitted, subject to the restrictions on outdoor gatherings; and
Shared space tutoring service facilities remain closed to students and clients.
Murphy will give his daily coronavirus response briefing at 1 p.m. Monday in Trenton.
State officials attending will include Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
