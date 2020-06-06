For over a week, communities throughout South Jersey have been hosting rallies against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd after his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the city, has since been fired from the department and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.
—
A second Black Lives Matter march is scheduled for noon Saturday in Atlantic City.
Demonstrators will be walking from City Hall to the Public Safety Building, according to an event description.
—
There is a planned protest at the Hammonton municipal building this Saturday afternoon, police posted on their Facebook page.
"We will not tolerate any acts of violence or property damage in our community," the post read. "We are here for our community and business owners. The Hammonton Police department has always strived to be one with the community because we are a part of the community. We will stand with those peaceful protestors and we will pray with them for peace and justice. We are here to listen, learn, and do better as law enforcement. We are here to protect and to serve."
—
Galloway Township police Chief Donna Higbee said Wednesday was a "great day of communication" with demonstrators who plan to protest at the municipal complex this weekend.
"We are very grateful for their cooperation and look so forward to meeting with them and most importantly listening to them on Sunday," Higbee said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "Saturday’s protest is still scheduled for 1 p.m., led by a group of Absegami students."
Limited information has been provided by the organizer for the Saturday protest, she said, but he told police he would like to have a peaceful protest at the municipal complex followed by a walk.
—
There is a protest planned for Sunday in Egg Harbor Township.
Demonstrators will assemble at 12:45 p.m. at the township’s Community Center, 5045 English Creek Avenue, and the march will go to Tony Canale Park at 1 p.m., according to a flyer for the event.
