A peaceful protest was held for the murder of George Floyd who was killed by a Police office. Protesters marched thru the streets and boardwalk of Atlantic City ending at Kennedy Plaza. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ahead of the protest, The Crab Trap and Circle Liquor are both boarded up, according to reports on social media.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner released the following statement on the incidents in Atlantic City this weekend.
“As a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, I experienced a range of emotions this past weekend as I witnessed the peaceful protest to George Floyd’s murder, and then the chaotic, opportunistic looting carried out by those who could care less about social justice. I am extremely disappointed in those individuals and their attack on our City. As a result of the looting and destruction, 15 individuals were immediately arrested for a variety of offenses. Due to social media and other technology, more arrests will occur. The offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. While I stand with peaceful protesters and honor civil disobedience, the actions carried out in no way represent a positive contribution to the dialogue necessary to effect real change in our country.”
Protest are planned for today and over the weekend in Galloway Township.
The Young Activists of Atlantic County have planned a protest against police brutality at 2 p.m. on Sunday outside the Galloway Township Police Department.
One Jewish Community’s Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties, and their Jewish Community Relations Council released a statement Monday morning expressing deep concern and sadness at the senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and with what is a disturbing pattern of bigotry and racism, and the excessive use of force against people of color, and black Americans particularly.
The statement reads:
As a nation of laws that guarantees protection of the civil and human rights of all people, we must speak out when these rights are alienated or denied to anyone, by anyone, no matter their ethnicity, faith, gender, race, or sexual identity.
It is our individual and collective responsibility, as Jews and as human beings, to do more than speak out against injustice. Symbolic acts and empty words are never enough. We must all act individually, in public and in private, to ensure acts of injustice, and criminal acts committed by those in positions of authority, are decried. We must ensure all that is necessary is done to guarantee equal justice to all, by prosecuting all who act out of hate and racism, so that justice prevails universally.
We support the right of all Americans to public protest when it is peaceful and does not threaten the lives and property of others, and condemn and oppose the unlawful acts of violence and destruction of property committed by those whose actions sully and diminish the power of peaceful protest.
We are grateful to the many brave men and women who protect us by serving us and the laws of our nation faithfully and honorably as police officers, without hate or prejudice, treating all equally. We recognize that the guilt of those who abuse their authority is not the guilt of all, and that every one of us must demonstrate responsibility to address the circumstances, climate, and culture that have allowed the civil and human rights, and the very lives, of some in our nation to be repeatedly abused or denied.
We call upon leaders of all parties, upon law enforcement, and upon every American to be moved to act to build understanding and better relationships between people of all ethnicities, faiths, and races.
Jay Einstein, President (Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem)
David Lieberman, President (Atlantic & Cape May)
Dr. Harvey Wolbransky, Chair (Jewish Community Relations Council)
Kirk Wisemayer, Executive Director
Northfield police Chief Paul Newman said Monday night that the department is aware of a social media post that suggests a demonstration in the city and other surrounding communities.
"We currently have no specific information regarding a demonstration(s) occurring in or targeting Northfield," he said. "We have additional manpower on duty and the situation is being monitored in Northfield as well as throughout the county."
Police urged residents to report any suspicious activity via 911 or 609-641-3122.
A protest in Middle Township Monday ended peacefully with a prayer circle that included protesters and the police.
Police in Ventnor said that they are on "heightened alert" after protests in Atlantic City over the weekend turned violent and stored were looted.
"A lot of social media rumors and speculation has blurred the lines of what is credible information and what is not," according to a post on the department's Facebook page. "In response, some businesses near the border of AC have chosen to close early and board up their windows. These are the same precautions we took last night and will continue to utilize until this threat has passed."
Seventeen people were arrested Sunday during vandalism and looting in Atlantic City after a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner released the following statement in response to the looting and vandalism in Atlantic City:
Prosecutors in Cape May and Cumberland counties were among several prosecutors throughout the state to release a joint statement on George Floyd's death.
Read the full statement below:
The images of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis are deeply disturbing. Mr. Floyd’s death is being investigated not only by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis, but by the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights division, as it should be.
As county prosecutors entrusted with the solemn responsibility of acting as the chief law enforcement officer in our respective counties, we recognize that so much of law enforcement’s relationship with the community is built upon trust. We trust the members of our community to follow the law and cooperate with our efforts to enforce it; our community has the right to trust that they will be treated fairly and justly by the officers who serve them.
In New Jersey, the law enforcement community is fortunate to have developed a positive relationship with our residents. Our police officers and state troopers routinely conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and respect for the members of the communities they serve. This has been particularly apparent over the past few months as our officers have managed the added responsibility of enforcing significant restrictions on our normal activities with sensitivity to the stress that our residents are experiencing in the midst of this public health crisis.
We believe that New Jersey is home to some of the finest law enforcement officers in the country. The County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey is committed to ensuring that members of our local, county and state police forces provide fair treatment and justice to all our residents. Anyone who believes they have been victimized by a member of law enforcement as a result of bias or other improper behavior is encouraged to take the matter up with that officer’s chief, or contact their County Prosecutor’s Office directly so their complaint can be thoroughly investigated.
We are privileged to have the leadership of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who just this past fall issued a comprehensive package of policy initiatives designed to reinforce and clarify the Garden State’s commitment to excellence in policing. These statewide reforms are intended to promote the culture of professionalism, accountability and transparency that are hallmarks of New Jersey’s best law enforcement agencies. Through Attorney General Grewal’s “Excellence in Policing Initiative,” the state is building a national model for strengthening accountability and trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.
In closing, we will keep George Floyd, his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. In addition to being county prosecutors, we are all part of the citizenry we serve and as such, we pledge our continued commitment to ensuring justice for each and every resident of our state, to holding all offenders, police officers included, accountable for their crimes, and improving relations between law enforcement and the community.
"We in law enforcement are all shocked and disturbed by the events that transpired in Minneapolis last week and realize that events such as this casts a shadow over each and every officer across the country," Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said, "However, I have had the honor and privilege or working for, with and in command of hundreds of fine officers who have and continue to stand ready to serve our community with respect."
