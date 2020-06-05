Vineland Protest

Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears parking lot on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

For over a week, communities throughout South Jersey have been hosting rallies against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd after his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the city, has since been fired from the department and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

The Cape May County NAACP has scheduled two rallies Friday in Middle Township and Wildwood.

The rally is described as “A call to action Join us to speak out against police brutality and social injustices,” according to a description of the Facebook event.

The first rally, from 10 a.m. to noon, is scheduled to be held at Cape May County Superior Court on Route 9 in Middle Township, while the second is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood.

A second Black Live Matter march is scheduled for noon Saturday in Atlantic City. 

Demonstrators will be walking from City Hall to the Public Safety Building, according to an event description. 

There is a protest planned for Sunday in Egg Harbor Township.

Demonstrators will assemble at 12:45 p.m. at the township’s Community Center, 5045 English Creek Avenue, and the march will go to Tony Canale Park at 1 p.m., according to a flyer for the event.

Protests against police brutality around South Jersey

 

