For over a week, communities throughout South Jersey have been hosting rallies against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd after his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the city, has since been fired from the department and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.
The Cape May County NAACP has scheduled two rallies Friday in Middle Township and Wildwood.
The first rally, from 10 a.m. to noon, is scheduled to be held at Cape May County Superior Court on Route 9 in Middle Township, while the second is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood.
A second Black Live Matter march is scheduled for noon Saturday in Atlantic City.
There is a protest planned for Sunday in Egg Harbor Township.
Demonstrators will assemble at 12:45 p.m. at the township’s Community Center, 5045 English Creek Avenue, and the march will go to Tony Canale Park at 1 p.m., according to a flyer for the event.
GALLERY: Protests against police brutality around South Jersey
nws_acdemonstration
A peaceful protest was held for the murder of George Floyd who was killed by a Police office. Protesters marched thru the streets and boardwalk of Atlantic City ending at Kennedy Plaza. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Vineland Protest
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears parking lot on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
