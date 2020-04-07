LIVE UPDATES: Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon rescheduled to 2021

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The inaugural Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon, originally scheduled for May 15-16, 2020, has been rescheduled to May 14-15, 2021.

All registered participants of the 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon will be receiving an email with further information.

—

The most popular take out dish for New Jersey residents ordering through Uber Eats during March is a chicken sandwich, according to a Fox News report. Uber’s food delivery service said that orders in the U.S. and Canada have increased by 30 percent since mid-March, about when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency.

—

The New Jersey Organizing Project has canceled their Fighting for Solutions: End Overdose Tour, but have organized a webinar, State(s) of Emergency: The Overdose Crisis & COVID-19, slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

—

Fifteen residents and 11 staff members at Victoria Manor in North Cape May tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release by the Cape May County Health Department.

No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak as of Monday morning, the release said.

"Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," said Mary Tighe, assistant director of public health nursing.

—

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet.

So far, there are 140 cases in Atlantic, with one death and 19 recovered. In Cape May County, there have been 99 cases reported, with 15 designated as off quarantine and one death. Cumberland County has reported 63 cases and two deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

