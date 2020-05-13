LIVE UPDATES: Senate committee approves bills for sanitation standards at hotels, casinos to protect against COVID-19

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties released details about resources available to residents during the pandemic.
The JFS Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide individuals and families with hearty, non-perishable food including tuna, peanut butter, soup, canned vegetables and snacks for children, according to a news release from the agency. In addition, theyhave diapers, wipes and select baby food.
Since the shelter in place order, and businesses either shuttered or significantly reduced hours of operation, we understood that our neighbors may become unemployed or underemployed and therefore, need help feeding their families, according tot he release. In the past two months, JFS has experienced a 35% increase in food requests and provided nearly 700 families with essentials throughout our county. Our shelves are stocked and we have developed a contactless process to receive food.
The JFS Food Pantry is located at 607 North Jerome Avenue in Margate. For those unable to visit the pantry, call the Access Center at 609-822-1108 x1 to explore alternate pick-up locations or delivery possibilities.
For people who need assistance during a time of heightened anxiety, stress and uncertainty, JFS offers telephonic counseling, according to the release. Counselors, therapists and case managers are accepting new clients to assist with residents experiencing feeling overwhelmed, having trouble coping with change or needing an outlet, JFS is here to help.
At the Village by the Shore, for adults over the age of 50, the agency offers groceries delivered right to the front door, according to the release. In addition, ready-made meals are also delivered weekly.
As of mid-April, Village by the Shore was providing more than 100 meals per week with a 67% increase in members using the program, according to the release. The Village is also offering virtual social events for its members including Memoir Workshop, crafting and home exercises to name a few. These events allow people to interact virtually with their friends and enjoy a fun time in the midst of our ever-changing environment.
Village by the Shore is a membership program that provides care coordination, transportation, intergenerational events, Kosher meals and more. To learn more about receiving Village services or participating in virtual programming, call 609-822-1109.
—
The Senate Labor Committee on Tuesday approved two bills sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney that would require the adoption of sanitation standards for hotels and casinos to protect against the coronavirus.
The bills, S-2478 covering casinos and S-2479 for hotels, would require the Commissioner of Health to set practices and procedures to keep the facilities clean and ensure the confidence of guests and patrons, according to a news release. The protocols would include the sanitization of each hotel and casino in the state.
“These standards will help to balance the need to return to work, and restart the economy with the safety of the workers, guests and patrons by codifying CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “Hotels and casinos are anchor attractions for two of the most significant sectors of New Jersey’s economy, tourism and gaming. They should be kept safe and clean for workers and guests.”
The standards would include disinfecting rooms, elevators, surfaces, kitchens, gaming floors and other high-traffic areas, as well as training workers on safe practices, according to the release. They would also require the continuation of social-distancing standards, including a prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people.
The standards for casinos would be applied once they are reopened, according to the release.
“Hotels are high traffic, high interaction areas, with New Jersey welcoming more than 116 million visitors in 2019,” Sweeney said. “The comeback from the shutdown will be a sustained struggle for the hospitality industry, including hotels.These standards will improve the safety of guests and reassure them of protections.”
The Bureau of Housing Inspection in the Department of Community Affairs would distribute the guidelines developed by the Department of Health and inspect each hotel in the state to enforce compliance, according to the bill.
Both bills were approved with committee votes of 3 to 2.
—
State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli on Tuesday signed an executive directive requiring all long-term care facilities in the state to implement testing of staff and residents for COVID-19 by May 26.
In addition, the directive provides for retesting of individuals who test negative within 3-7 days to detect those with newly developed infection, and further retesting in according with CDC guidance, according to a news release.
Long-term care facilities also have to amend their outbreak plans to include plans for testing and retesting staff and residents, cohorting of residents who test positive, policies for excluding staff who test positive as well and timeframes and requirements for returning to work in accordance with CDC and Department of Health recommendations, according to the release.
Testing of vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities is essential to control the spread of COVID-19 and to identify asymptomatic but positive residents so they can be cohorted based on test results. Testing health care providers and support staff in all long-term facilities is critical because they may be unknowingly contributing to the spread of COVID-19, , according to the release.
“We want to collaborate with long-term care facilities to protect their residents and staff. We all have a role to play in this,” Persichilli said.
Test results would be used to strengthen infection control and prevention strategies, according to the release. If staff test positive for COVID-19 (symptomatic or asymptomatic), they may return to work in line with CDC and Department of Health recommendations.
There are 90,000 residents in nursing homes and Assisted Living facilities. Nearly 26,000 positive cases have been reported from these facilities.
The Executive Directive applies to licensed nursing homes, Assisted Living facilities, dementia care homes, residential health care facilities and comprehensive personal care homes.
Last month, the state completed a pilot project testing 4,600 residents and staff in 16 South Jersey long-term care facilities. A majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic. This led the state to develop a statewide testing plan in three additional phases in coordination with hospitals throughout the state. The second phase, which includes 76 additional facilities with 10,324 beds, is ongoing.
—
Margate’s Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.
“Every year hundreds of participants parade down Ventnor Ave., honoring the sacrifice of so many who have laid down their lives for our safety,” according to a post on the city police department’s Facebook page. “Due to the current public health crisis, we are unable to safely showcase the local marching bands, ROTC Units, veterans groups, and children who decorate their bikes this year.”
—
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday released a statement calling the $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or the "HEROES Act,” an essential piece of legislation.
“For months now, we have been calling on the federal government to provide much-needed relief to state governments,” he said. “The HEROES Act, unveiled today by Speaker Pelosi and House leadership, is critical to ensuring that our police officers, educators, firefighters, EMTs, first responders, and other essential government workers are able to remain on the job and continue saving lives.
“I thank Speaker Pelosi, the House leadership team, and our New Jersey congressional delegation for introducing this essential legislation. It is absolutely vital that The HEROES Act quickly passes the House and Senate and is signed into law by the President.
“The people of New Jersey are counting on it, and so am I.”
—
Members of VFW Post 1963 Auxillary last month delivered supplies to the Vineland Veterans Home.
They delivered on April 29 a variety of sweets and snacks, hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment – including 125 handmade facemasks – to the residents, according to a news release.
According to Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd, the facemasks were handmade by local high school students Ellie Kutscher and Lily Beard along with Auxiliary members Ellen Rose, Diane McCool and Karen Haugh.
The hand sanitizer, food, gloves and other personal protection items were donated by VFW Post 1963 members, according to the release.
“We wanted to make sure that our veterans know that we have not forgotten them, and that we are willing to do all we can as an organization to help keep them safe during this pandemic,” Lloyd said.
To learn more about VFW Post 1963, please phone 609-263-1711, visit www.vfwpost1963.com or follow them on Facebook.
—
Sea Isle City Mayor Lenny Desiderio said Tuesday that the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative has “been met with a great sense of urgency” by Gov. Phil Murphy.
In a letter to residents, Desiderio said that “we’re confident more sectors of our economy will quickly be phased into operation again. In fact, we have a conference call with the governor’s office this afternoon to discuss the recovery initiative, so I hope to have more positive news following that.”
Officials had a conference call with Murphy Tuesday evening, he said.
“We will use this opportunity to advocate for the critical need to open our businesses that rely so much on such a short window of opportunity,” he said. “At the same time, we remain in agreement with the governor’s prior statement that in order to restore economic health, we must first promote public health. “
Seasonal parking permits went up for sale Tuesday, and officials sold 265 of them, he said, adding that it’s “a good sign that there is confidence in the coming season.”
Beach tags go on sale at the Welcome Center Wednesday.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing include Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,564 cases with 86 deaths and 351 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 479 cases with 36 deaths and 199 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,417 cases and 42 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy said that the number of positive cases has increased by 898, bringing the total to 140,743. There have been 198 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 9,508.
Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
Starting May 13, surfing and paddle boarding will be allowed, while gathering in groups on the beach is still prohibited. Officials asked surfers and paddleboarders to change and prepare for surfing off the beach and Boardwalk until those areas are reopened.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
The city opened the boardwalk, beaches and shared-use path on the Route 52 causeway May 11 for exercise and active recreation, according to a release from the city.
"We will continue to work with the governor’s office on plans to safely remove restrictions on retail stores and other businesses, to provide full access to the beach, and to get people back to work," said Mayor Jay A. Gillian in a statement on the city's website.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Sea Isle City
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday, May 9, they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Stone Harbor
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Upper Township/Strathmere
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday, May 9, they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
