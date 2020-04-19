LIVE UPDATES: Seven new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Cape May County

Cape May County’s total of COVID-19 cases has increased by seven, making a total of 211 cases in the county.
The seven new cases break down geographically as follows: three in Upper Township; and one each in Dennis Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City and Wildwood.
Currently, 45 cases have recovered from COVID-19 and there have been 13 deaths. As more individuals are identified as COVID-19 positive in Cape May County, it is important that individuals stay home, unless for essential errands, according to the county Department of Health.
"If they must leave on an essential errand, it is important to protect yourself. By social distancing, you can protect yourself and others," said Kevin Thomas, the Cape May County Health Officer.
Fourteen more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health on Sunday.
Sunday’s new cases include five residents from Galloway Township, four from Egg Harbor Township, two from Hamilton Township and one each from Atlantic City, Buena Vista Township and Pleasantville.
These new cases bring the countywide total to 406 with 19 deaths and 71 residents recovered.
Atlantic County will resume drive-thru testing for symptomatic, county residents with a doctor’s prescription from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County's public information officer. The testing site is located behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
In addition to the doctor’s prescription, residents must also provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, as well as the appointment confirmation. Appointments can be made online at aclink.org.
Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested.
Atlantic County held its first COVID-19 drive-thru testing on April 9 for symptomatic first responders and healthcare workers. Testing for the general public began last week.
The county has obtained 600 test kits and plans to secure more as needed.
There are 85,301 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in this state and 4,202 deaths as of Sunday, said the state Department of Health.
According to the state:
Atlantic County has 398 positive results and 19 deaths.
Cumberland County has 308 positive test results and four deaths.
Cape May County has 206 positive test results and 14 deaths.
Ocean County has 4,648 positive test results and 217 deaths.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the governors from New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts announced Sunday their appointees to the multi-state council to restore the economy and get people back to work.
The appointees include one health expert, one economic development expert and the respective Chief of Staff from each state.
Murphy appointed:
• George Helmy, chief of staff to the governor
• Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• Jeh Johnson, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama
"No one has given more thought or is more eager to restart our economy than I am, but if we don't get the sequencing right, we put more lives at risk. The only path to a sustainable economic recovery is through a strong healthcare recovery," Murphy said.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. could be seen nationwide during appearances during Sunday morning and afternoon on MSNBC.
Small made the case both times that the state's casinos in Atlantic City and the state economy as a whole cannot reopen until COVID-19 is under control.
State Sen. Mike Doherty has launched an online petition urging Gov. Phil Murphy to allow religious services to resume in New Jersey with reasonable precautions to protect the health and safety of congregants.
“When many of us could be at Sunday services today replenishing a much needed sense of hope in these uncertain times, we instead remain separated in our homes from the communities of faith that sustain us in good times and bad,” said Doherty (R-Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren).
The petition states that, “it is possible for churches, temples, mosques and synagogues to operate safely through reasonable precautions, including outdoor services, social distancing, the wearing of masks and other protective equipment and limitations on the size of gatherings.”
Further, the petition says, “we have a constitutional right to practice religion that should not be impeded through overly restrictive executive orders. Gov. Murphy should recognize that religious services are no less essential to people’s needs than retail services, such as lottery and liquor sales, that have been allowed to continue.”
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 23, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
