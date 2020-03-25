You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

LIVE UPDATES: Seventh person tests positive for coronavirus in Atlantic County

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

A man in his 30s became the seventh person in Atlantic County to test positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday morning.

The man is recovering at home, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said. 

So far, there are 3,675 positive cases of the new coronavirus across the state, with 44 deaths. There are seven cases each in Atlantic County, six in Cape May County and one in Cumberland County.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Long Beach Island officials on Tuesday issued proclamations to declare municipalities as a local disaster area/emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayors Kirk Larson of Barnegat Light; Nancy Taggart Davis of Beach Haven; Jonathan Oldham of Harvey Cedars; Joseph Mancini of Long Beach Township; and William Huelsenbeck of Ship Bottom, issued individual proclamations in accordance with state law that permits municipal officials to declare a local disaster area/emergency, The Sandpaper reported. Surf City’s proclamation is with Christopher J. Connors, borough attorney, for review, and was not expected to be issued Tuesday.

The proclamations give municipal officials the ability to manage the emergency.

State officials scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update the public on the spread of the disease.

Appearing for the briefing include Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here. 

Tuesday night, Murphy and Callahan announced additional retails businesses that are allowed to operate after an executive order over the weekend mandated sweeping closures to non-essential businesses.

Additional businesses that are allowed to operate during normal business hours include:

  • Mobile phone retail and repair shops
  • Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair
  • Livestock feed stores
  • Nurseries and garden centers
  • Farming equipment stores

Events canceled or postponed, closing information due to COVID-19

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News