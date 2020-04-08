Several local police departments have asked residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or is under quarantine to send their information to public safety officials.
Departments in Somers Point, Longport and Hamilton Township are among those that have published the request in a Facebook post.
The information would be used in an emergency response and emergency management settings only, according to posts, to prepare first responders and protect residents.
“We encourage your submissions and thank you for helping us safely protect our community,” according to a post on the Somers Point Police Department’s Facebook page. “Please send your name, age, address and when and where you were tested positive, or directed to quarantine.”
Officials in Atlantic County provide a breakdown of the cases by municipality to their respective police chiefs, county officials said earlier this week.
Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker on Wednesday announced over $30 million in federal funds were awarded to support area hospitals.
The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the state’s 24 Federally Qualified Health Centers, or FQHCs, in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release.
Atlanticare Health Services, Inc., which operates in Atlantic County, was awarded $694,115; Community Health Care, Inc., which operates in Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties, was awarded $1,831,475; and Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, Inc., which operates in Atlantic, Burlington and Salem counties, was awarded $1,634,375.
The U.S. Postal Service is changing their procedures to protect mail carriers.
If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell, according to a news release. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they’ll ask for a name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.
Customers shouldn’t approach a carrier to take a delivery, instead allowing them to leave the mailbox area before collecting it, according to the release. Most schools are not in session and children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is no current evidence that the new coronavirus is being spread through mail and packages, according to the release.
Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday night urged residents to stay away from the Jersey shore.
"Just think about how incredible The Shore will feel in a few months, if we all have done what we have to and stayed disciplined enough to flatten the curve," according to a tweet from the Pennsylvania Treasury. "Just think about how depressingly far away it will feel if we let up early."
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey announced Wednesday that they are eliminating cost-sharing for covered benefits associated with COVID-19 treatments.
There will be no deductible, co-pay or coinsurance for in-patient or out-patient treatment, according to a news release from the company. The elimination is retroactive to March 1.
“As we deal with the most significant public health emergency in our lifetime, cost should not be a barrier to critical care for members diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Kevin P. Conlin, executive chairman. “These changes provide members added peace of mind so they can focus all of their energies on the one thing that matters most: getting better.”
The Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City & Vicinity and Atlantic Cape Community college has scheduled a drive-thru food giveaway.
The first come, first served event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic City campus of the college at the corner of Kentucky and Baltic avenues.
For more information, contact Rev. James Barclay 609-553-0001.
Cape May County officials on Tuesday bar hotels, motels and other short-term rentals from accepting new guests.
The county Freeholders Board voted to put the prohibition into effect immediately, according to a news release from officials, in order to create a uniform policy for the entire county.
“This is a necessary step and we are glad the Governor recognized our position, which I was the first to voice weeks ago,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We don’t need visitors at this time. We must do everything we can to flatten the curve. The more we discourage people from traveling at this time it will help eliminate the spread of COVID-19. When we can ensure it is safe, I will be the first one to welcome tourists will open arms.”
Several governing bodies throughout municipalities in the county have already passed similar resolutions.
Also on Tuesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said that there has been an influx of visitors in short term rentals in a news release from township police. He signed a proclamation along with a resolution barring seasonal tenants until May 22.
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci announced Tuesday that all city parks could be closed until further notice.
"I fully appreciate the importance of our municipal parks to the mental and physical health of Vineland residents, and I know many residents will not be happy," Fanucci said. "But despite efforts to dissuade the public from doing so, some groups are still congregating in our parks and not observing social distancing guidelines. I understand the further disruption to our daily lives that this action will have. But the bottom line is that this is a sacrifice we need to make as a community in order to flatten the curve, save lives, and get our city and state back up and running as quickly as possible."
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Atlantic County has reported 156 cases, with four dead and 19 recovered. Cape May County has reported 100 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and two deaths. Cumberland County has reported 74 cases and two deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 3,361, bringing the total number of cases to 44,416 across the state. There have been 232 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,232.
