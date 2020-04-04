LIVE UPDATES: Cape May County officials announce 1st COVID-19 death

A 72-year-old woman became Cape May County’s first death linked to COVID-19, county officials said Saturday.

The Upper Township woman had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the county.

“I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said county Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Cape May County, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

The county also announced an additional 16 cases of the new coronavirus, bringing their total to 69, with 15 recovered.

“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department and an Upper Township resident. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents.”

During his daily briefing Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted Cape May as one of the counties where the number of cases is doubling at a faster rate; Salem County was another.

“The folks there need to get out ahead of this as fast as they can,” Murphy said.

State officials also announced that a second Cumberland County resident has died from COVID-19.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county officials for comment.

County officials on March 25 announced that a Bridgeton resident was the county's first death linked to the new coronavirus. The age and gender of that person were unavailable.

That patient was hospitalized outside of Cumberland County and was tested but died before the results were received, county Health Officer Megan Sheppard said when the fatality was announced.

So far, Atlantic County has 75 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with one death and 11 recovered. Cumberland County has reported 31 cases and one death.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 4,331, bringing the total number to 34,124 across the state, officials said Saturday. There have been 200 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 846.

“Let me put this in a proper, yet very sobering, context. We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than we did on the Sept. 11 attacks,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “Please let that sink in for a moment. This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state’s history, and just as we have committed to never forgetting those lost on 9/11, we must commit to never forgetting those we are losing to this pandemic.”

Murphy paused for a moment of silence.

Other deaths included 47 from Bergen County, 37 from Essex County, 21 from Ocean County, eight each from Mercer and Morris counties, six from Monmouth County, 4 from Passaic County, three from Warren County and one each from Burlington, Camden, Hunterdon, Somerset and Sussex counties, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Of the total number of fatalities in the state so far, 61% are men and 39% are women, she said, and 46% are over the age of 80.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan is signing an administrative order giving municipalities or counties the ability to prohibit all rentals to transient guests or seasonal tenants during the pandemic, including hotels and motels, Murphy said.

“We have heard too many stories, especially from our shore communities, of people trying to relocate for the time being into their towns from impacted areas,” he said. “This is not how social distancing works. No one should be leaving their primary residences, and especially for the shore communities that do not have the infrastructure, especially the health and first responder infrastructure, in place, particularly off season, to accommodate an influx of residents.”

Murphy said social distancing and his mandate that shuttered schools and businesses still applies for the upcoming religious holidays, including Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

“I know that staying apart is really hard," he said. "Whether it be for a funeral or a religious rite that we long to attend, but right now we have no choice. It is what we need to do. It is what we must do.”

Unless there’s a meaningful development, there will be no live briefing Sunday, but updated numbers will be sent out via a news release, Murphy said. The next live briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

—

Atlantic County officials Saturday morning said they are preparing to help local businesses impacted by closings related to COVID-19.

“This is a serious situation,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “And one for which there is no easy solution. Some businesses are not expected to reopen, and many that do will require some degree of assistance. We want to help them get the information and assistance they need to recover as quickly as possible.”

The county is working with the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, a nonprofit that deals with regional economic development. The alliance has established an internal work group that is coordinating with local governments, business organizations and chambers of commerce to assist in economic recovery efforts, Levinson said in a statement.

“The impact on businesses, regardless of size, will be significant and the resources that will be needed to get back on track will exceed what can be provided by local governments alone or any one public agency,” Levinson said. “An effective response will require a cooperative and coordinated effort by all state, local and federal governments, as well as chambers and business associations. Any organization that has resources they can direct to the recovery has a role to play. This is clearly an instance of where we are stronger together than separately.”

“The ACEA is stepping up to help as best we can during this difficult time,” said Lauren Moore, executive director of the ACEA. “We have been in touch with New Jersey Economic Development Authority as well as our state and federal representatives. We have reached out to all local chambers and business organizations. We have found everyone’s willingness to work cooperatively extremely helpful and positive.”

For more information, visit aceanj.com.

—

Some campgrounds in Cape May County have remained open after Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate closed them, county officials said.

Certain campgrounds have stayed open, with owners telling officials they are providing lodging to medical personnel at the direction of the county Health Department, but there has not been a need for it, officials said in a news release from Lower Township police.

“We need all businesses to listen to the orders by the governor,” said Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. “While we appreciate any business that wants to help during this time, it must be done prudently and with the proper approvals.”

“We are all trying to do our best to ensure we follow the governor’s directive as he is the voice for the entire state,” said Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson. “The County had already suggested a delayed opening for campgrounds in the county before the governor ordered them closed throughout the whole state. We continue to have dialogue with the governor as needs arise and our circumstances change.”

—

Borough officials in Ship Bottom, Ocean County, have closed their parks and beaches, The SandPaper has reported.

Several other South Jersey municipalities have also closed their beaches and Boardwalks, including Ocean City, Cape May County, and Ventnor, Atlantic County.

—

Wildwood police on Friday reminded residents of their LifeLink program, aimed at helping elderly or disabled members of the community during the pandemic.

The program uses a daily call from the participant to confirm they are well each morning, according to a news release from police. The short call can even identify concerns before they become serious matters.

Participants give the department a time they would like to call each day, and if the communications officers don’t hear from them within a reasonable amount of time, they call the participant to make sure they’re OK, according to the release. And if they cannot be reached, an officer is dispatched to the residence.

To sign up for this free service, call the department at 609-522-0222.