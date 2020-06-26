LIVE UPDATES: State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, June 9, 2020. New Jersey has eased its restrictions on gatherings, allowing up to 50 people to get together inside and as many as 100 outside as the state begins to lift measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Anne-Marie Caruso/The Record via AP, Pool)
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,853 cases with 195 deaths and 1,398 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 737 cases with 63 deaths and 564 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,440 cases with 128 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
