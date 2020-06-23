Limited indoor, outdoor gatherings permitted in NJ, gov says

So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,795 cases with 191 deaths and 1,373 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 714 cases with 61 deaths and 530 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,414 cases with 127 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

First Lady Tammy Murphy announced Monday that she will be volunteering at several locations throughout the state, including Friends In Action, Inc.’s Food Distribution Site Event in Atlantic City.

No date was disclosed for Murphy's visit to the city. 

“The unparalleled COVID-19 public health crisis has revealed that New Jerseyans are not only resilient, but also overwhelmingly possess a remarkable sense of kindness and altruism,” Murphy said. “Throughout the state, our strong communities have come together to provide services to our most vulnerable populations and those who have been deeply impacted by COVID-19. By volunteering with several organizations, I have witnessed first-hand the importance of even the smallest gestures of service. I look forward to continuing this work and highlighting more incredible non-profit organizations in our state.”

