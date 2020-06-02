LIVE UPDATES: Rowan College of South Jersey announces freeze on tuition, fees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rowan College of South Jersey announced a freeze on tuition and fees for the year ahead to assist families and students during the pandemic.
The RCSJ Board of Trustees unanimously approved keeping tuition unchanged for the 2020-2021 academic year at its May 12 meeting, according to a news release from the college. College officials said they are committed to supporting current and future students pursuing their degrees and recognize the financial impact caused by COVID-19.
“In light of the financial stress that residents of New Jersey and the surrounding regions are currently experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, RCSJ is taking measures to support the leaders of tomorrow,” said RCSJ President Frederick Keating. “Community colleges serve as a gateway of opportunity. We want to keep education within reach. RCSJ is here to assist the future careers of the residents in the region by not increasing tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so many things in each one of our lives, by freezing tuition for the 2020–2021 academic year we are able to keep education within the reach of every student. We want to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed when they enroll at Rowan College of South Jersey,” said Gloucester County Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger. “As Gloucester County’s premier education provider, RCSJ is always striving to place students first, and eliminating a tuition increase removes a barrier that could otherwise disrupt a student’s progress towards their future.”
Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella praised the announcement, sayign that “Rowan College of South Jersey has demonstrated its continuing commitment to providing an affordable quality 21st education at its Cumberland Campus.” Director Derella went on to say, “RCSJ will play a foundational role in providing our Cumberland County residents with the education and training necessary to recover from the economic damage inflicted on our community by the impact of COVID-19.”
“Rowan College of South Jersey is maintaining its commitment to accessible and affordable higher education,” said Gloucester County Freeholder and Education Liaison Lyman Barnes. “The tuition freeze allows our students to budget their education as a priority and continue to invest in their future. Our innovative programs, educational opportunities and partnerships will continue to thrive and give our students the tools they need to succeed.”
“COVID-19 has placed additional financial stress upon many of our local residents seeking to further their education,” stated Cumberland County Deputy Freeholder Director and Education Liaison, Darlene Barber. “Freezing tuition for this academic year will further enhance RCSJ’s growing reputation as the best value higher education has to offer, and it's right here in Cumberland County,” added Barber.
To register for summer and fall classes, visit RCSJ.edu. All summer sessions are being held online in accordance with current state guidelines.
On March 18, RCSJ closed its Gloucester and Vineland campuses and moved instruction to virtual learning.
—
The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, in collaboration with the Greater AC Chamber of Commerce and the Stockton Small Business Development Center is producing a free, three-part webinar series titled “Clean Safe and Healthy” to help local businesses learn about the best practices for reopening, according to a news release from the university.
The Zoom series, titled “Clean Safe and Healthy,” begins with a panel discussion at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release. Panelists include Anthony Catanoso, President Steel Pier; Frank Dougherty, Principal Knife & Fork Inn; Mike Tidwell, Director of Sales & Marketing, Seaview a Dolce Hotel; andCarrie Warren, Chief Marketing Officer Tanger Outlets.
LIGHT coordinator Jane Bokunewicz said the workshops come at an ideal time as Gov. Murphy on Monday announced plans for the reopening of nonessential businesses, including outdoor dining and personal care services like salons and barbers.
“Governor Murphy’s announcement today gives hope to the Hospitality industry in NJ that a successful summer may be possible,” Bokunewicz said. “Opening in a safe and responsible manner will be crucial to building public confidence. Industry leaders have been working hard on plans for reopening safely as soon as restrictions are lifted.”
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,273 cases with 159 deaths with 894 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May county has reported 637 cases with 49 deaths and 322 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,127 cases and 75 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
During his briefing Monday, Murphy announced that the state will enter into the second phase of “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health Through Public Health,” June 15.
WATCH NOW: Egg Harbor Township man donates pizzas to the AtlantiCare NICU
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.