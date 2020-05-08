You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Short term rentals in Cape May to begin June 1, hotels to operate at full capacity June 22

Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

Cape May officials on Thursday announced an executive order that guides the reopening on rentals and hotels in the city.

Rentals for 30 days of longer will be permitted starting Monday, according to the executive order. Rentals for less than 30 days will be allowed starting June 1.

Hotels and motels may operate at 60% of capacity starting June 1 and can operate at full capacity starting June 22.

Anyone violating the order are subject to a disorderly persons charge.

Middle Township will incorporate a staple of the Jersey Shore into a special tribute to nurses. A banner plane flyover will be the highlight of a Nurses and CNAs Appreciation Week event at 5 p.m. Friday. Township residents will also go out on their porches to raise a glass and hold up signs to thank nurses and CNAs.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,315 cases with 62 deaths with 304 deemed recovered. Cape May County has reported 419 cases with 31 deaths and 192 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,093 cases and 27 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Murphy on Thursday confirmed 1,827 new positive COVID-19 cases and 254 new deaths, bringing the totals to 133,635 and 8,801, respectively.

GALLERY:  Getting out on a nice day amid the COVID-19 pandemic

