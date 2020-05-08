LIVE UPDATES: Short term rentals in Cape May to begin June 1, hotels to operate at full capacity June 22

Cape May officials on Thursday announced an executive order that guides the reopening on rentals and hotels in the city.
Rentals for 30 days of longer will be permitted starting Monday, according to the executive order. Rentals for less than 30 days will be allowed starting June 1.
Hotels and motels may operate at 60% of capacity starting June 1 and can operate at full capacity starting June 22.
Anyone violating the order are subject to a disorderly persons charge.
Middle Township will incorporate a staple of the Jersey Shore into a special tribute to nurses. A banner plane flyover will be the highlight of a Nurses and CNAs Appreciation Week event at 5 p.m. Friday. Township residents will also go out on their porches to raise a glass and hold up signs to thank nurses and CNAs.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
It will be livestreamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,315 cases with 62 deaths with 304 deemed recovered. Cape May County has reported 419 cases with 31 deaths and 192 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,093 cases and 27 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Murphy on Thursday confirmed 1,827 new positive COVID-19 cases and 254 new deaths, bringing the totals to 133,635 and 8,801, respectively.
GALLERY: Getting out on a nice day amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Out and about
Chuck Storms, of Ocean City, polishes up Miss Kathy while docked at Harbor Cove Marina, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Larry and Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, ready their sailboat, Serendipity, for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, works on the bow of her sailboat, Serendipity, with her husband, Larry, to prepare for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, works on the bow of her sailboat, Serendipity, with her husband, Larry, to prepare for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, works on the bow of her sailboat, Serendipity, with her husband, Larry, to prepare for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Patti Stewart, of Absecon, enjoys the sunshine at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Amanda Lloyd and her son, Noah, of Glenolden, PA, take a walk in the water at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Amanda Lloyd and her son, Noah, of Glenolden, PA, take a walk in the water at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Amanda Lloyd and her son, Noah, of Glenolden, PA, take a walk in the water at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Barry Jacobson, of Egg Harbor Township, polishes the hull of his boat, Tide Down, before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Barry Jacobson, of Egg Harbor Township, polishes the hull of his boat, Tide Down, before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Barry Jacobson, of Egg Harbor Township, polishes the hull of his boat, Tide Down, before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Curtis Dilks details a boat before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Curtis Dilks details a boat before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Several boats were in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Maureen and Jim Harvey, of Somers Point, enjoy sunshine and a beautiful view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Maureen and Jim Harvey, of Somers Point, enjoy sunshine and a beautiful view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Tom Mohr, of Villas, and Laci Torriero, of Buena, enjoy a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Many people were out enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
A seagull keeps an eye on the people enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Many people were out enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
K.P. and Brindi Patel, in Egg Harbor Township, enjoy sunshine and a beautiful view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
K.P. and Brindi Patel, in Egg Harbor Township, enjoy sunshine and a beautiful view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Robert Kernan, of Linwood, hooked a glove while fishing off the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Kristin and Jeannine McNesby, of Somers Point, look over the closed Malibu Beach, at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Several people tried their luck fishing at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Robert Kernan, of Linwood, hooked a glove while fishing off the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Patti Stewart, of Absecon, enjoys the sunshine at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Boaters head out through Ships Channel toward Ocean Cty on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Plenty of boating activity at marinas, like Somers Point Marina, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Many people were out enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Robert Kernan, of Linwood, hooked a glove while fishing off the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Kassidy Catino, and her father, Bill, of Linwood, walk along a barrier as if she were on a balance beam at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Some ventured onto the closed Malibu Beach, also known as “Dog Beach”, at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
A group clams in the shallow water near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Some ventured onto the closed Malibu Beach, also known as “Dog Beach”, at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Sailing near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
