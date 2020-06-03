LIVE UPDATES: State officials schedule noon COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

State officials have scheduled a noon briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,307 cases with 162 deaths and 956 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 639 cases with 49 deaths and 431 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,154 cases and 79 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases across the state had increased by 708, bringing the total to 161,545. There were 51 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,770.
GALLERY: Somers Point-Ocean City protest march against police brutality
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
060320_nws_ocprotest
Margaret Gurley, 22, of Atlantic City, joins about 300 people in marching over the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
060320_nws_ocprotest
Democratic congressional candidate Will Cunningham addresses protesters Tuesday in Ocean City.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Charlotte White, 78, of Egg Harbor Township, was emotionally moved by the event as her son John had died 3 years ago protecting an African-American woman from danger.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Laura McKaig, 21, of Cape May.
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Stella Schwartz of Ocean City, 19.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Kimberly Spivey.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. (left) Upper Township residents Rebecca Holden-Menchin and her daughters Harper (L) and Amelia (R), 6 and 9, were out in front of the march.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Vic Papazacharis, 23, of Ocean City.
Protesters march across the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City on Tuesday in a demonstration against police brutality against black people.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
An Ocean City police officer and a protester embrace Tuesday during the demonstration.
Some protesters kneeled to symbolize the police officer’s knee that killed George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
