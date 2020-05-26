You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: State officials schedule Tuesday morning COVID-19 briefing

coronavirus press briefing

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Photo by Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

 Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

State officials scheduled an 11 a.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,060 cases with 147 deaths and 712 residents who have been cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 579 cases with 47 deaths and 276 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,872 cases with 62 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

GALLERY: Memorial Day photos from the Ocean City Boardwalk

