LIVE UPDATES: State officials schedule Wednesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks about the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.
State officials scheduled a 3:30 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,938 cases with 205 deaths and 1,471 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 755 cases with 68 deaths and 594 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,466 cases with 132 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
