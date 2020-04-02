You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: State officials to brief residents on COVID-19 spread

Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, there have been 41 cases identified in Atlantic County, 26 in Cumberland and 33 in Cape May. There has been one death in Cumberland County. Five cases have been deemed recovered in Atlantic County and 11 have recovered in Cape May County.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases increased by 3,649, bringing the total number of cases to 22,255 across the state and there have been 91 additional deaths, bringing the total to 355.

