LIVE UPDATES: State officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Saturday

A poll released Thursday found that 96% of New Jerseyans say that COVID-19 is having a major impact on the country.
In addition, 95% say it's having a major impact on New Jersey, with 96% and 94% saying it's having a impact on the country's and state's economies, respectively, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.
Eight in ten (79%) feel the outbreak is having a major impact on their local community; another one in five (20%) say it is having a minor impact, according to the poll. A similarly high number (70%) say the outbreak is having a major impact on their daily life, and another 25% say it is having a minor impact.
According to a news release from the university:
The pandemic’s impact on other personal areas are more mixed. While more than eight in 10 residents say the outbreak is having some type of impact on their finances and emotional well-being, residents are roughly split as to whether the impact has been a major or minor one in each of these areas (43% report a major impact on finances, 42% on emotional well-being).
New Jerseyans feel the severity of the impact because, for a majority, it is personal. Sixty-one percent say they know someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus; among this group, 8 percent report that they and/or someone in their household have tested positive. Thirteen percent of residents report that they and/or someone in their household have not been tested yet but have experienced symptoms; among these households, 31% have tried to get tested but could not.
The pandemic has also radically altered daily life in various ways for sizeable numbers of New Jerseyans. Many report disruptions to their work life and/or the work life of a member of their household because of the outbreak: 54% report at least one household member has had to work from home, 32% report at least one household member has been laid off, 44% report at least one household member has had work hours or pay reduced, and 38% report at least one household member has had to continue going to work despite risk of close contact with others. About one in five say they and/or someone in the household has had a hard time working from home because of taking care of other household members; this number rises among those with children at home.
When it comes to seeking care, 57% of residents say they and/or someone in their household have had a medical appointment cancelled or postponed; 24% have not been able to obtain an appointment at all. Forty-two percent say at least one member of their household has received medical care from a health professional by phone or through an electronic device. One in ten report that they and/or someone in their household has been unable to get needed medications, whether prescription or over-the-counter.
“There is no doubt that this pandemic is taking a personal and professional toll on a large number of New Jerseyans, as well as affecting their physical and mental health,” said Ashley Koning, assistant research professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling (ECPIP) at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “This is especially true for certain populations in the state, such as non-white residents, those with lower levels of education, those in lower income brackets, and those living in certain regions.”
Four in ten say at least one member of their household has had trouble getting the groceries they want or need, and over half say the same about getting cleaning supplies or other household essentials.
Results are from a statewide poll of 1,502 adults contacted by live callers on landlines and cell phones from April 22 – May 2. The full sample has a margin of error of +/-2.9 percentage points. Interviews were done in English and, when requested, Spanish.
A woman who refused to wear a mask at a Somers Point retailer and a Buena Vista liquor store that allowed customers entry without masks were charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, University Hospital CEO Shereef Elnahal and American Red Cross New Jersey Region CEO Rosie Taravella.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,433 cases with 68 deaths with 318 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 443 cases with 32 deaths and 196 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,199 cases and 31 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases had increased by 1,985, bringing the total to 135,454. There have been 162 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 8,952.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
Ocean City's Boardwalk and beaches remain closed.
Sea Isle City
Sea Isle City's beaches and promenade are closed.
Stone Harbor
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
