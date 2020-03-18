Live Updates: State officials to livestream update on COVID-19 spread

State officials are planning a 2 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update the public as cases of COVID-19 spread across the state.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, there are 267 cases of the disease across the state and three people have died. There have been no cases identified in Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties. However, two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland tested positive Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

On Monday, Murphy ordered the closure of all the casinos in Atlantic City effective 8 p.m., as well as banning gatherings of 50 people or more across the state, leading to the closure of movie theaters, gyms and dine-in service at restaurants and bars. He also strongly discouraged travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The next day, Murphy ordered indoor malls and amusement centers closed at 8 p.m. as an additional step to stem the spread of the disease.