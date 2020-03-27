LIVE UPDATES: State officials to update the public Friday on COVID-19 spread

State officials scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing Friday to update the public on the spread of the COVID-19.
So far, there are 11 cases in Atlantic County, nine in Cape May County and three in Cumberland County.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 2,492, bringing the total number of cases to 6,876 across the state. There have been 19 additional deaths, bringing the total to 81.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
