LIVE UPDATES: Stockton students to get email outlining move-out schedule due to coronavirus concerns

As Stockton University moves all online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester due to the spread of COVID-19, students will be notified when they can return to campus in order to move out.

Students will receive an email Monday outlining the move-out schedule, which will maintain social distancing protocols, according to a news release from the university. They asked students not to return to campus without a scheduled appointment.

With some exceptions, residential students are being asked to move back home for the rest of the semester.

Students were notified Thursday that Stockton will not hold in-person classes at any of its campuses or instructional sites for the remainder of the spring semester, following state and federal guidelines, according to the release. Spring break ends Tuesday and classes will resume using alternate instructional models on Wednesday.

“I know that this is not the experience any of us thought we would have when the semester began,” said Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Michelle McDonald, in announcing the decision. “We have made these decisions to protect the health and safety of our campus and community while also preserving our core commitment to student learning.”

More information and daily updates are posted on Stockton’s coronavirus page at stockton.edu.

Customers wanting a coffee at Wawa will no longer be able to get it themselves due to concerns over the COVID-19 spread. Instead, an associate will serve it for them.

Effective Friday, the chain is also suspending all self-service fountain beverage, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee, according to a news release from the company. In addition, all bakery products will be individually bagged for customers.

It is also adjusting its store hours, implementing an overnight closure between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at all locations for cleaning, sanitation and stocking, according to the release.

As New Jersey Transit adjusts rail service levels during the spread of COVID-19, the Atlantic City Rail Line is running on a normal schedule.

All the rail lines, except Atlantic City, will operate on a weekend schedule with slight modifications starting Friday, according to a news release from the organization.

During the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the state, NJ Transit officials have enhanced its cleaning efforts, including disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours, with hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms, according to their website.

For more information on their efforts, visit njtransit.com/COVID19.

There have been a total of 742 cases of COVID-19 identified throughout the state and nine people have died.

So far, there are three cases in Atlantic County, two in Cape May and one in Cumberland County.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy mandated that all personal care businesses, including barber shops, spas, nail and eyelash salons and tattoo parlors to close until further notice. He also signed an executive order to suspend the removal of people from their homes due to evictions or foreclosures.

Murphy is scheduled to appear at a news conference at 2 p.m. at Bergen County Community College to mark the opening of the first community-based COVID-19 testing site.

It will be livestreamed here.

What is closed or canceled as COVID-19 concerns increase?

Staff Writer

