A Gofundme page has been set up for the Brooklyn, New York teen who died rescuing others in the ocean in Ventnor on Friday. The organizer of the page, Jayda Smith, was one of the swimmers Jalan Xavier Alston, 18, rescued.
Alston helped two females reach the shore safely before he was caught in distress and lost in the ocean stirred up by Tropical Storm Fay. His body was spotted by two swimmers just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City and recovered by members of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.
Smith hopes to raise $11,000 through the Gofundme page for funeral services for Alston. As of Monday morning, more than $1,900 was raised.
"Jalan Alston saved both me and Sierra’s lives from the rip current off the Jersey shore," Smith wrote on the crowding funding page. "He selflessly and almost instinctively jumped into the current after me, pushed me out and got me to shore. He then tried to get back to the shore with Sierra’s help, but to no prevail. He understood what was happening, grabbed her wrist and shook his head, then with a push sent her to the shore with me using his last bit of strength he had. It’s because of him that I am here, sharing his story to the world. He has such a beautiful soul and spirit, heart and mind. He gave me a second chance, and I will be using it to make his life, his legacy rememberable, starting here."
—
State high schools began the return of their sports programs with phase 1 workouts Monday. This phase lasts until July 26 and allows no-contact workouts that last a maximum of 90 minutes.
St. Augustine Prep helped football practice on Monday morning. During the practice players kept five yards apart.
Hermits 5 yards and 15 feet apart pic.twitter.com/8EnZ5tyqIW— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) July 13, 2020
—
The Atlantic City Beach Patrol rescued a swimmer 100 yards out to sea on Sunday, according to ACBP Chief Steve Downey. The rescue happened on Tallahassee Avenue near the Ventnor border. Additional information was not immediately available.
Via Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey: Another near death after hrs rescue Sunday at 6:45 p.m. 100 yards out to sea, downbeach on AC border at Tallahassee Ave. Water and rip tides are treacherous, he said. @acbp2303— Molly Bilinski, artisanal sentence crafter (@ACPressMollyB) July 13, 2020
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his COVID-19 briefing on Monday at 1 p.m. The live stream can be watched here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.