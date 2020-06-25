LIVE UPDATES: Trump won't follow Gov. Murphy's quarantine mandate for upcoming N.J. visit

President Donald Trump will not follow Gov. Phil Murphy’s new 14-day quarantine mandate when he travels to his private golf club in Bedminster on Friday, according to NJ.com, citing the White House.
“The president of the United States is not a civilian,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in response to a query Wednesday from NJ Advance Media, according to the report.
Murphy announced Wednesday morning that visitors from highly-impacted states should self-quarantine for 14 days when they come to New Jersey, New York or Connecticut.
“Ours was the most impacted region in the nation and among the most impacted in the entire world,” he said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “We welcome everyone to New Jersey, but we simply ask you to join us in our shared sacrifice to keep ourselves moving in the right direction.”
First Lady Tammy Murphy is scheduled to work with an Atlantic City non-profit and other volunteers Thursday to prepare food to distribute to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled for noon at Friends in Action Inc. headquarters, 2709 Fairmont Avenue, according to a news release.
The Community FoodBank of New Jersey will make its regularly scheduled delivery of food, along with a large shipment from a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program vendor, to the headquarters, according to the release. Murphy, along with volunteers from Atlantic City and LogistiCare, will be onsite to help unload food pallets and prepare the food for resident pick-up and delivery.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,841 cases with 195 deaths and 1,398 cleared as recovered. Cape May has reported 731 cases with 62 deaths and 530 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,433 cases with 127 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
