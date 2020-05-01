LIVE UPDATES: Ventnor beaches to reopen May 8, Boardwalk to remain closed

Ventnor officials announced Friday that the city’s beaches will reopen May 8 for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk will remain closed.
Permitted activities on the beach include walking, running or jogging, exercising and dog-walking, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. However, there will be no access to the Boardwalk other than crossing to the beach.
The 14-foot wide Boardwalk does not fit the guidelines for social distancing, according to the post, and will remain closed until further notice.
“We believe these measures are in keeping with the spirit of the executive orders and have proven to discourage the surge in population that is counterproductive in reducing the spread of the novel virus Covid -19 in Ventnor,” according to the post. “We continue to discourage ALL homeowners, full time and seasonal, from unnecessary travel or large gatherings that may contribute to the spread of Covid-19.”
The state Department of Corrections announced on Friday that they will be testing all staff and inmates through a partnership with Rutgers University Correctional Healthcare.
The plan uses the university’s FDA-approved saliva test to approximately 8,000 employees and 18,000 inmates, according to a news release from the DOC. The testing, through Accurate Diagnostics Lab, is expected to begin by the end of next week.
In addition, the DOC is obtaining full-service non-congregate housing for its first responders and Rutgers UCHC staff members with exposure to the virus next week through a program offered by the NJ Office of Emergency Management and FEMA, according to the release, using available hotels.
“This comprehensive plan is a result of the Department’s steadfast commitment to protect the health of staff and inmates, while ensuring the safe operation of our correctional facilities,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “This action represents the single largest mass testing initiative by a state department. I commend Commissioner Hicks and his team for their efforts to provide universal testing to more than 25,000 people and implement a proper response for testing outcomes.”
“When the COVID-19 crisis hit, New Jersey — like much of the nation and the world —we faced an unprecedented situation that included the lack of access to testing,” said Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks. “Despite these challenges, with the safety of our employees and those in our custody in mind, the NJDOC immediately took action to mitigate the spread of the virus from increasing access to PPE and sanitization products, to modifying our operations to accommodate for social distancing guidance — all while working on the back-end to realize the goal of universal testing. Appreciating the challenges our first responders face on the job and the value they place on the safety of their respective families, it’s my hope that by providing noncongregate housing, we are providing some peace of mind in support of our hard-working staff and those they love.”
“From the outset of the pandemic, our goal at Rutgers has been to use the full breadth of our research capabilities in service of the state,” said Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences Chancellor Dr. Brian L. Strom. “Rutgers and New Jersey have made tremendous strides with respect to testing and I believe the saliva-based test developed by RUCDR and Rutgers-New Brunswick is a linchpin to a health and economic recovery. In addition, we have a long-standing relationship through our University Correctional Health Care to provide medical care in New Jersey’s prisons and we are pleased that this innovative test can be used to enhance health and safety for staff and inmates.”
Cape Assist is offering a virtual tobacco cessation program amid the pandemic.
“When people are overwhelmed and dealing with high amounts of stress, they tend to use established habits – positive or negative – as a way to distract and alleviate the feelings associated with circumstances beyond their control,” according to a news release. “It’s no surprise that during these worrisome times, those who smoke face higher risks due to the COVID-19 crisis.”
Through their Quit Center, the agency is offering a virtual tobacco cessation program starting early this month, according to the release.
Those who wish to participate receive a free assessment, individualized case management, one-on-one and group counseling and Nicotine Replacement Therapy, or NRT, according to the release. Assessments are handled over the phone, counseling and support groups can be done virtually through Zoom or via the phone and Cape Assist will mail the NRT’s directly to a participant’s home.
“This is a tough time for a lot of people,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “We want to provide those struggling with this habit hope, and give them not only the opportunity, but also the tools to quit for good.”
Those who complete a free assessment will receive a Wawa gift card in the amount of $10, and an additional $25 card will be given to those who complete the program, according to the release.
If you or someone you know would like to schedule an assessment, can call 609-522-5960 or email quitcenter@capeassist.org.
A South Jersey volunteer organization is launching a campaign to provide meals to families in need during the pandemic.
Advocates with CASA of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties will purchase gift cards from local
restaurants and distribute them, contact-free, to CASA families, supporting both families in need
and local businesses, according to a news release from the organization. Donations will be collected until May 5, known as Giving Tuesday, on their website.
Donations can be made by visiting www.wespeakupforchildren.org , click on the “Donate” page in the menu bar, choose the “Giving Tuesday” option in the drop-down menu, fill out the form and submit.
Cumberland County's Police Youth Week, slated for August, has been canceled.
Officials are planning for the event for 2021.
The state Department of Human Services announced $6.3 million in federal funding to help feed elderly residents.
The funding, made available through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, includes support for home-delivered meals and other meals for older residents, according to a news release from the agency. The supplemental funding runs through September 30, 2021, and is expected to provide more than 630,000 meals to eligible individuals.
“These dollars are vital to ensuring that counties can meet the increased need and demand for home-delivered and pick-up meals as our older residents follow the Governor’s public health directive to stay at home,” said Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson. “We are grateful to our county office on aging partners who are working tirelessly to help support older residents’ needs at this challenging time. We are moving quickly to provide this funding so that counties are able to help seniors get the food they need.”
All 21 counties received funding to support home-delivered and other nutrition supports for seniors.
The awards include:
- Atlantic: $212,621
- Bergen: $697,250
- Burlington: $281,834
- Camden: $364,554
- Cape May: $88,183
- Cumberland: $110,389
- Essex: $653,421
- Gloucester: $161,261
- Hudson: $539,474
- Hunterdon: $68,569
- Mercer: $255,077
- Middlesex: $564,312
- Monmouth: $398,131
- Morris: $301,969
- Ocean: $475,126
- Passaic: $393,132
- Salem: $53,491
- Somerset: $202,599
- Sussex: $74,400
- Union: $399,285
- Warren: $65,789
A Millville native and professional baseball player bought pizza and soda Thursday for workers at a city ShopRite, The Daily Journal reported.
Mike Trout, a center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, fed 90 store employees, the outlet reported.
Avanzar is making changes to how they provide services during the pandemic, according to a news release.
“We know that during times of crisis, and especially forced isolation, incidents of domestic violence often rise, and violence may escalate,” said Claudia Ratzlaff, CEO. “Our goal during this time is to ensure continuity of service and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.”
Update on services:
- Our 24-hour Crisis and Support Hotline is still available at 800-286-4184 or 609-646-6767. Our Text Line is also available at 609-569-5437.
- Counseling and other programs are now being offered using remote options such as virtual meetings or via phone. We are committed to ensuring these services remain safe and confidential. Volunteer shifts have been cancelled for now, to ensure the safety of our volunteers.
- We are currently restricting visitors and are not accepting unsolicited donations. This is for your safety as well as the safety of our staff and clients.
- We may experience staff shortages, as we have asked staff to stay home if they exhibit any symptoms.
- We are working closely with our funders and community partners and will let you know about additional changes and needs as they arise.
If you would like to help:
- We have already experienced rising costs, which are both unanticipated and not budgeted for, due to this pandemic. Your support and donations are needed even more during this time. You can donate securely via our website at www.avanzarnow.org.
- Follow us on social media and share information with your networks. It is essential that victims and families know where to reach out for support.
Read more about how the pandemic and stay-at-home orders can affect domestic violence.
Comcast announced Monday that they are extending their policy against disconnections and late fees through June 30.
Originally announced on March 13, Comcast made the following commitments that will now be extended into the summer:
- No Disconnects and Waiving Late Fees: We will not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service, and we will waive late fees if they contact us and let us know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Our care teams are available to offer flexible payment options or help find other solutions.
- Xfinity WiFi Free for Everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.
- Pausing Our Data Plan: With so many people working and educating from home, we want our customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans to give all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
- Internet Essentials: Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. We are extending our offer of 60 days of complimentary service for new customers through June 30. Internet Essentials is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. For more information, visit www.internetessentials.com.
“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, CEO. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”
For more information and updates from Comcast related to the coronavirus, visit http://www.comcastcorporation.com/COVID-19/
A Hammonton grocery store announced Thursday that they contracted with a disinfectant company after one of their employees was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Inferrera's Market, 436 N. Third St., had SERVPRO disinfect all store surfaces, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page. They brought in the company as soon as they were notified of their employee’s diagnosis.
The employee, who is now in self-quarantine, was only at the store for a limited time on one day in the last two weeks, according to the post. And, throughout the pandemic, store owners have been very diligent about sanitizing procedures and ensuring our employees wear masks and gloves.
Three weeks ago, store owners made the decision to not allow customers inside.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 960 confirmed cases, 42 deaths and 178 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 340 cases, with 116 recovered and 21 deaths. Cumberland County has recorded 712 cases and 13 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy reported 2,633 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 118,652. He also reported 460 new deaths, bringing that total to 7,228. It is the state's highest single-day increase.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
