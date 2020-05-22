Ventnor's Boardwalk reopened Friday for pedestrians.
"Residents and guests are expected to follow social distancing guidelines, staying 6-feet apart as much as possible," according to a post on the city's Facebook page. "It’s critically important that everyone respects these guidelines and each other so that we all can enjoy Ventnor’s Boardwalk."
Biking is prohibited on the Boardwalk for now, but will be allowed May 29, according to the post.
The Boardwalk closed April 5.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. plans to announce an executive order Friday morning regarding the reopening of the resort, according to a news release.
He’s set to make the announcement at 10 a.m.
State officials scheduled an 11 a.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher-Muoio.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,931 cases with 128 deaths and 648 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 554 active cases with 45 deaths and 276 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,770 cases and 59 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
What South Jersey beaches will have lifeguards this Memorial Day weekend?
Atlantic County
Brigantine
Effective Friday, all beaches will be open for recreational activities, swimming and sunbathing. Normal Social distancing procedures and masks should be worn by all. Families are permitted to congregate in groups, up to 10 in size and couples may sit together. Swimming is permitted at guarded beaches only.
For the preseason weekends, lifeguards will be on the beaches at Roosevelt Blvd., 16th Street, 26th Street and 38th Street only.
Longport
Swimming is currently prohibited on city beaches, but passive recreation and sunbathing is allowed.
Margate
Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the following beaches will be protected from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. over weekends.
Beaches:
- Clermont Avenue
- Huntington Avenue
- Thurlow Avenue
- Washington Avenue
Ventnor
The city provides guarded beaches between Memorial Day and Labor Day) at the following locations:
- Vassar Square
- Austin
- Frankfort
- Suffolk
- Dorset
- Sacramento
- Surrey
- New Haven
- Buffalo
- Lafayette
- Washington
Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The beaches that our lifeguards are on duty vary during the beginning and end of the summer. Call the Beach Headquarters at 609-823-7948 to ascertain which beaches are guarded.
Cape May County
Avalon
As of May 22, the beach will be open for sitting, using social distancing rules.
Cape May
The Cape May Beach Patrol protects the beaches from The Cove to Poverty Beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 1 through Labor Day
Ocean City
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announces that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will be guarding the following beaches for the 2020 Memorial Day Weekend. Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Beginning Saturday, May 23, the following beaches will be guarded:
- St. Charles Place
- 12th Street
- Brighton Place
- 26th Street
- 8th Street
- 34th Street
- 9th Street
- 58th Street
- 10th Street
- 11th Street
As per governor’s guidelines, please maintain six feet of space between strangers when using the beaches. Avoid groups of 10 or more. Masks or face coverings are recommended. Tents and canopies will not be permitted on the beaches between First Street and 10th Street. On other beaches, they will be limited in size to 8 feet wide by 6 feet deep by 6 feet tall, and they must be placed at the back of the beach within 10 feet of the seaward side of the dunes.
Thank you for helping to keep Ocean City safe. The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. If you have any questions, please call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit www.ocnj.us/ocbp or view the Ocean City Government Access Channel 97.
Sea Isle City
Beach Patrol Headquarters
44th St. & Beach
(609) 263-3655
Lifeguard Duty Hours
Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bathing Beaches
24th, 28th, 32nd, 34th, 38th, 40th, 43rd, 45th, 49th, 51st, 54th, 56th, 59th, 61st, 64th, 68th, 71st, 75th, 77th, 81st, 84th, 86th, 89th and 92nd streets
Stone Harbor
Protected bathing beaches are 81st, 83rd, 86th, 87th, 90th, 93rd, 94th, 95th, 96th, 100th, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 108th, 110th, 112th, 113th, 116th, 117th, 120th and 122nd.
Swimming, rafts, and surfboards are permitted at designated beaches only. Swimming and rafting beaches are all designated beaches except 81st, 86th, 105th, 110th, 112th, and 122nd Streets. The use of surfboards (with leases attached) are permitted at the beaches at 81st and 110th Streets only. Kayaks are permitted at 122nd Street through 126th Street only, and life jackets must be worn at all times while in the water.
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods beaches are guarded by expert Lifeguards from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Handicap access is available by contacting the beach patrol for the corresponding area.
North Wildwood: 609.522.7500
Transport via surf chairs at First Aid Station at 15th Avenue
In Wildwood, lifeguards will be on duty 10:00 a.m through 5:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend at Cresse, Leaming, Rio Grande, Andrews, Baker, Youngs, Spicer, Lincoln, Oak, Maple, Magnolia and 26th.
Wildwood: 609.522.8258
Contact lifeguard headquarters at Lincoln Avenue and beach
In Wildwood Crest, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, May 23-25, as well as on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31.
Lifeguards will be placed on stands for the weekends of May 23-25 and May 30-31 at the following locations: Cresse-Morning Glory, Buttercup-Lavender, Crocus-Aster (surfing beach), Cardinal-Sweetbriar (surfing beach), Columbine-Rosemary, Fern-Palm, Myrtle-Primrose (surfing beach), Rambler-Orchid (surfing beach), Stockton-Stanton, Atlanta-Nashville, Miami-Monterey, Toledo-Denver, Hollywood-Preston, Pittsburgh-Charleston, Trenton-Newark, Washington-Jefferson.
Beginning Saturday, June 6, all beaches will be open and protected daily, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches only during the hours of operation.
Transport service for the handicapped with be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. whenever lifeguards are on duty.
Call Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol headquarters at (609) 522-3825 for transport service or for further information.
Ocean County
Long Beach Island
Barnegat Light: Beaches remain open and badges are available online via the borough’s website.
Website: http://www.BarnegatLight.org Phone: (609) 494-9196
Beach Haven: Beaches and restrooms are open. Badges are available via an app on the borough’s website or at the Centre Street badge office.
Website: http://beachhaven-nj.gov Phone: (609) 492-0111
Harvey Cedars: Preseason beach badges may be purchased through the borough’s website.
Website: www.harveycedars.org Phone: (609) 361-6000
Long Beach Township: Beaches are open and seasonal beach badges can be purchased at The Beach Badge Shack on 68th Street, Brant Beach and at other locations listed on the township’s website. Badges are required on township beaches from June 1 to September 7.
Website: http://www.longbeachtownship.com Phone: (609) 361-1000
Ship Bottom: Beach badges are for sale online and at Town Hall and are available at preseason rates through May 31.
Website: http://www.shipbottom.org Phone: (609) 494-2171
Surf City: The borough never closed its beaches. Badges are available at Borough Hall and preseason rates are in effect through May 31.
Website: www.surfcitynj.org Phone: (609) 494-3064
