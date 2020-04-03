LIVE UPDATES: Ventnor to close boardwalk at noon amid COVID-19 concerns

Officials on Friday announced increased restrictions for an Ocean County military base.
The Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is enacting the restrictions starting Saturday, according to a news release from the base, and will go on until further notice.
The base will temporarily restrict access except for the following groups:
- Active duty military and their dependents (all Services)
- Uniformed Reserve and Guard members who work on the installation
- All United Communities base housing residents
- Balfour Beatty Communities housing residents living on Lakehurst proper
- Essential DoD civilians as directed by their unit commander/director
- Mission essential contractors (utilizing their contractor ID card) as directed by the 87th Contracting Squadron or their Service Contracting Office
- Those who have current visitor's passes until their expiration date (new passes will only be issued with unit commander/director or above approval)
- Mail and deliveries through Commercial Gate
All other individuals with access to the base under normal circumstances will not have access to the base, according to the release.
“Given the CDC has now declared that NJ has ‘widespread community transmission’ of COVID-19, my intent is to reduce the amount of activity on the installation to the maximum extent possible to ensure the safety of our personnel and their families and to maintain mission readiness,” said Col. Bridget Gigliotti, JB MDL installation commander.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan.
So far, Atlantic County has 52 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with one death and five recovered. Cumberland County has reported 31 cases and one death, and Cape May County has reported 49 cases with 13 recovered.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During his Thursday briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of has increased by 3,489, bringing the total number of cases to 25,590 across the state, and there have been 182 additional deaths, bringing the total to 537.
Officials also said that the Field Medical Station planned for the Atlantic City Convention Center would open April 14.
—
Ventnor City officials announced Thursday that they are closing their Boardwalk and beaches until further notice.
The closure is effective noon Friday, according to a post on the municipality's Facebook page.
The entire length of the municipal boardwalk from Jackson Avenue to Fredericksburg Avenue and the entire length of the municipal beach, from the border of Atlantic City to the border of Margate, shall be closed, according to the post. This includes any and all ramps, pavilions, steps and walkways leading to and from the beach and boardwalk as well as the entire fishing pier. All 4x4 Vehicle Beach Permits are no longer valid for use on the beach as well.
Those not in compliance with the order could face a summons, with fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail.
—
The Middle Township Police Department said Thursday one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home recovering.
Four other officers are also home in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a different individual who tested positive. None of the four officers is exhibiting symptoms.
Since March 23, the department has been under a new patrol schedule that separates officers into independent squads to limit the ripple effect of any potential exposures.
