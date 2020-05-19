Ventnor city officials on Tuesday announced that the Boardwalk will reopen for pedestrians Friday morning.
Pedestrians should use the right side of the Boardwalk to keep a distance from others, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
Bike riding is prohibited, according to the post, and no dogs are allowed.
"Residents and guests are expected to follow social distancing guidelines, staying 6-feet apart as much as possible," according to the post. "It’s critically important that everyone respects these guidelines and each other so that we all can enjoy Ventnor’s Boardwalk."
Beaches will be open for sunbathing and swimming, only at lifeguard protected beaches, the next day.
—
A Cumberland County Freeholder on Tuesday urged the public to contact their local officials and ask them to support a package of COVID-19 reforms to the county jail.
—
The Barnegat Township Recreation Department announced Tuesday that they are canceling their summer camp.
"As each month passes during this pandemic, we spend each day waiting to hear if and when the restrictions will be lifted for large gatherings," according to a township news release."If and when the restrictions are lifted, there doesn’t seem to be a viable way we can guarantee everyone’s safety and maintain social distancing among our campers. As a result, the Township Committee and Administration have made the difficult decision for the safety of our campers and staff to cancel our summer camps for the 2020 summer season."
—
Pennsylvania’s governor on Monday said he wasn’t sure why Jersey Shore beaches are opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Morning Call.
“I’m not sure why the governors of Maryland [Larry Hogan] and New Jersey [Phil Murphy] have opened their beaches," Gov Tom Wolf said. "but they have.” He reiterated that he would not be modeling swimwear at a Jersey Shore beach any time soon.
“Don’t go to the beach,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, according to the outlet.
—
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Freeholder Chairman Frank D. Formica sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy Monday urging him to fully reopen small businesses.
Murphy's executive order allowing non-essential retail to begin pickup on Monday leaves out small businesses, the officials argue.
"While this pandemic has taken a huge toll on business, the small businesses have felt it most," according to the letter. "They have been prohibited from opening to sell many of the same goods as Walmart, Target, Home Depot and others that have been deemed essential and remain open, and without curbside service restrictions. It has never been more difficult for them to compete with the national chains and big box stores than it is now with their doors shut and their curbs empty."
"We believe the small businesses can be just as responsible, if not more so, than their big box competitors," the letter continues. "It is far easier for them to enforce social distancing, use of face masks, and hygiene and sanitation protocols just by virtue of the smaller numbers of customers and employees. We urge you to provide them the same opportunities by reopening retail businesses in time for the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season. Their futures may depend on these next few months."
—
Absecon officials have canceled their annual Memorial Day parade.
However, the Tennis Courts and Pickle Ball Court are now open and officials are still making final decisions about “Creekfest” and the annual “Concerts in the Park”.
—
Egg Harbor City officials plan to open the city’s lake for Memorial Day weekend, with some restrictions.
“There will need to be limitations on beachgoers due to the lack of lifeguards,” Councilwoman Donna Heist said. “And for now, the hours the lake will be opened will be limited to 10am to 5pm. We have advertised for lifeguards and if we hire more the hours can be expanded.”
Council also agreed to extend the deadline to apply for seasonal badges at a cost of $7 from May 31 to June 15.
In addressing concerns about opening the lake, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said, “Our residents deserve to be able to use the lake.”
The lake is scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend.
—
Cumberland County Sheriff Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The seniors, who are most at risk and may not have family members available, are given assistance by picking up groceries for them, according to a news release, allowing them to stay home and stay safe.
The seniors are provided assistance by helping them or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device, according to the release. They then place the order with the Shop Rite of Millville, give the Sheriff’s Office the order number and the officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home.
They can also call when they are in need of household essentials, according to the release. Officers will go to the store, purchase them and deliver to their homes.
This is all done while maintaining social distancing and safeguards (wearing masks, gloves, etc) to protect the seniors and the officers, according to the release.
Due to COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office has had to cancel two recent senior TRIAD luncheons. In lieu of this, they are going to provide food donations from local schools. These food bags will be delivered to our seniors that normally attend the TRIAD meetings
If you are a senior in need of these services, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, extension 25132.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing are Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,816 causes with 112 deaths and 501 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 521 active cases, with 41 deaths and 254 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,641 cases and 55 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
Brigantine officials on Friday announced that beaches will reopen for swimming and sunbathing May 22.
Normal Social distancing procedures and masks should be worn by all, according to a news release from the city. Families are permitted to congregate in groups, up to 10 in size and couples may sit together. Swimming is permitted at guarded beaches only.
Lifeguards will be on the beaches at Roosevelt Boulevard, 16th Street, 26th Street and 38th Street only for the beginning of the season, according to the release.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor officials announced that the city's beaches will be open for swimming and sunbathing May 23, with the Boardwalk reopening May 29.
Ventnor beaches reopened Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
Starting May 13, surfing and paddle boarding will be allowed, while gathering in groups on the beach is still prohibited. Officials asked surfers and paddleboarders to change and prepare for surfing off the beach and Boardwalk until those areas are reopened.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
The city opened the boardwalk, beaches and shared-use path on the Route 52 causeway May 11 for exercise and active recreation, according to a release from the city.
"We will continue to work with the governor’s office on plans to safely remove restrictions on retail stores and other businesses, to provide full access to the beach, and to get people back to work," said Mayor Jay A. Gillian in a statement on the city's website.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
Beaches in Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Strathmere will be open for business on Saturday, May 16, for beachgoers, including those who want to sit in the sand with their beach chairs, according to Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio.
The shore towns allowed access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation on May 9. Sunbathing and gatherings of any kind were prohibited during that time.
There will be no lifeguards and no required beach badges this weekend to use the beach because it is before Memorial Day, Desiderio said. Beachgoers are still required to distance themselves from others and city officials will be monitoring the beaches to make sure there are no gatherings.
"This will be a trial run for the beaches," he said. "I believe that everyone is going to be following the rules. I think the beachgoers will be policing themselves."
—
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Sea Isle City
—
Stone Harbor
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Upper Township/Strathmere
—
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
-
Wildwood Crest officials announced it will lift many of its beach restrictions as of 6 a.m. on Friday, May 15.
Wildwood Crest emergency management coordinator Ron Harwood has signed a proclamation that allows the public to sit and sunbathe on the beach beginning Friday, according to a news release. Swimming will also be permitted when lifeguards are on duty beginning Saturday, May 23.
Previously, only exercise such as running, jogging, walking, fishing and metal detecting had been permissible on Wildwood Crest beaches in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
